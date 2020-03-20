AMD ir „nVidia“ išleidžia tvarkykles „DOOM Eternal“ žaidimui

Su „DOOM Eternal“ žaidimo išleidimu gauname ir specialias tvarkykles iš AMD ir „nVidia“, kurios privalo suteikti optimalią spartą šiame žaidime. Kartu pašalintos ir kai kurios problemos. AMD žada, kad naujos „Radeon Adrenalin 2020 20.3.1“ tvarkyklės „DOOM Eternal“ žaidime suteiks 5 % papildomos spartos, tačiau „nVidia“ apie spartos prieaugį neužsimena.

„NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 442.74 WHQL“

Highlights

Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.

Game Ready for DOOM Eternal

The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for DOOM Eternal.

DOOM Eternal System Requirements Minimum 1080p Recommended 1440p Recommended Ultra-Nightmare Experience 1080p / 60 FPS / Low Quality Settings 1080p / 60 FPS / High Quality Settings 1440p / 60 FPS / High Quality Settings 2160p / 60 FPS / Ultra-Nightmare Settings or 1440p / 120 FPS / Ultra-Nightmare Settings GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB), GTX 1060 (3GB), GTX 1050 Ti (4GB) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or GTX 970 (4GB) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB) or GTX 1080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti CPU Intel Core i5 @ 3.3 GHz or better, or AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1 GHz, or better Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, or better Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, or better Intel Core i9-9900K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, or better RAM 8GB 8GB 8GB 16GB HDD 50GB HD space 50GB HD space 50GB HD space 50GB HD space OS Win 7 64 bit or Win 10 64-Bit Win 10 64-Bit Win 10 64-Bit Win 10 64-Bit Notes On GTX 970, set Texture Quality to Medium Set Geometric Detail to Ultra

Fixed Issues

[Red Dead Redemption 2]: The game shows a black screen after switching windows with [Alt+tab]. [200597531]

Known Issues

[SLI][Doom Eternal]: Corruption occurs in the game upon opening the Steam overlay. [200593967]

[DOOM Eternal]: Error occurs in the game while capturing Super Resolution (AI Upres) Image with Ansel.[200597765]

[Doom Eternal]: The game frame rate drops when using the Steam in-game FPS counter. [200593988] This issue also occurs with non-NVIDIA graphics hardware.

[DOOM Eternal][HDR]: The game flickers when OS HDR is set to OFF and in-game HDR is set to ON.[2874172]

To work around, enable “Play HDR games and apps” from the Windows HD Color Settings menu.

To work around, enable “Play HDR games and apps” from the Windows HD Color Settings menu. [Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: Game may display white flashes when player approaches a wall. [2887940]

[Call of Duty – Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)

[Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]

[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]

[Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641]

To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.

„AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 20.3.1“ – Rasite AMD tinklapyje

Support For

DOOM™ Eternal Achieve up to 5% better performance playing Doom Eternal (Ultra Nightmare settings) at 1920x1080p on the Radeon™ RX 5700XT with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.3.1, versus Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.2.2. RS-333

Half-Life™: Alyx

Ghost Recon™ Breakpoint Vulkan® API



Added Vulkan® Support

VK_EXT_post_depth_coverage This extension indicates support for shader modules that use the SPV_KHR_post_depth_coverage extension. Fragment shaders using the SPV extension can control whether the SampleMask built-in input variable reflects the coverage after the depth and stencil tests are applied. This extension is only supported on AMD RDNA hardware.

VK_KHR_shader_non_semantic_info This extension indicates support for shader modules that use the SPV_KHR_non_semantic_info extension. Shader modules using the SPV extension can include non-semantic instructions that can be safely removed from the module.

VK_EXT_texel_buffer_alignment This extension provides a mechanism to query alignment requirements for uniform and storage texel buffers that cannot be well communicated via minTexelBufferOffsetAlignment.

VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_cache_control This extension provides flags that can be used by an application to inquire about potential high cost that could be incurred during pipeline creation. The information can be obtained prior to carrying out the create operation, which would allow the application to adjust its behavior accordingly.



Fixed Issues

Frame skipping or choppy audio may be experienced in videos captured using Radeon ReLive.

Some games may experience stutter while using Instant Replay or third-party applications that stream or perform screen capture.

Hotkeys may fail to apply to scenes in ReLive scene editor when the scene has a custom name.

Webcam elements may fail to appear on screen when a custom location is set during ReLive recording.

AMD A-Series/E-Series APU Processors will reflect older Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition Settings user interface.

Zero RPM toggle may fail to reset or appear when disabling advanced fan tuning options in Performance Tuning.

Radeon Software may automatically close when a live stream is started or stopped.

Desktop cursor may intermittently remain visible after toggling Radeon Software’s overlay in some games.

Red Dead Redemption 2™ may experience a blank screen when launched using the Vulkan® API.

Radeon Software may experience an application crash, or a system TDR may occur, when VRAM reaches 8GB or more with HBCC enabled on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

DOOM™ may experience an intermittent system hang or application crash during gameplay.

Space Engineers™ may experience an application or hang during gameplay when Grass Density is turned on.

A system hang or black screen may occur when exiting SteamVR™ with multi display system configurations.

Monster Hunter World™: Iceborne may have lower than expected performance in some areas of the game on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.

Video playback may exhibit corruption on Interlaced content in Movies and TV on Ryzen 3000 with Radeon Graphics Processors.

PassMark™ may experience an application hang on some Ryzen with Radeon Graphics Processors.

On Radeon RX Vega and older discrete GPUs and on APUs, enabling integer display scaling could result in a reduction of frame rate.

Integer display scaling may not show up as available in Radeon Software on some GCN-based GPUs.

Known Issues