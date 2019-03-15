AMD išleidžia „Radeon Adrenalin 2019 19.3.2“ tvarkykles
AMD vėl atnaujina savo programinę įrangą vaizdo plokštėms. „Radeon Adrenalin 2019 19.3.2“ tvarkyklės skirtos suteikti optimalią spartą „Division 2“ žaidime, o taip pat iki 4 % padidinti spartą „Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI: Gathering Storm“ žaidime. Tuo pačiu tvarkyklės įgalina DirtecX 12 palaikymą „Windows 7“ operacinėje sistemoje.
„Radeon Adrenalin 2019 19.3.2“ tvarkykles galite rasti AMD tinklapyje.
Fixed Issues
- Radeon ReLive for VR may sometimes fail to install during Radeon Software installation.
- Fan curve may fail to switch to manual mode after the manual toggle is switched when fan curve is still set to default behavior.
- Changes made in Radeon WattMan settings via Radeon Overlay may sometimes not save or take effect once Radeon Overlay is closed.
Known Issues
- Rainbow Six Siege™ may experience intermittent corruption or flickering on some game textures during gameplay.
- DOTA™2 VR may experience stutter on some HMD devices when using the Vulkan® API.
- Mouse cursors may disappear or move out of the boundary of the top of a display on AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics.
- Performance metrics overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII..
