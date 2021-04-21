AMD išleidžia „Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.4.1“ tvarkykles su keliomis naujovėmis
„Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.4.1“ tvarkyklės pagaliau naudotojui leis pasirinkti kelis šios programinės įrangos diegimo būdus, jų iš viso bus trys: 1. Bus galima įdiegti tik vaizdo plokščių tvarkykles. 2. Minimali instaliacija (bus pridedamas valdymo skydas ir kiti nustatymai). 3. Pilnas tvarkyklių diegimas su visomis papildomomis funkcijomis. Tiesa, net norint įdiegti tik vaizdo plokščių tvarkykles reikės parsisiųsti visą failą.
„Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.4.1“ tvarkyklės turi naują „AMD Link“ funkciją. Tai nemokama aplikacija, leidžianti žaidimus iš kompiuterio transliuoti į kitą kompiuterį, planšetę, telefoną ar televizorių. Tiesa, transliuojant žaidimus į kitą sistemą reikės, kad joje taip pat būtų AMD „Radeon“ sistema. Taip bus galima su draugu žaisti visus žaidimus, kurie palaiko daugelio žaidėjų režimą (angl. multiplayer). „AMD Link“ gali pasiūlyti 144 kadrų perdavimą, taip pat 5.1 garsą ir sumažintą transliacijos atsako laiką. Šią funkcija galima naudoti vietiniame tinkle ir internetu.
„Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.4.1“ tvarkyklės turi ir kitų naujų funkcijų, jas galite pamatyti žemiau pateiktame sąraše. Naujausias „Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.4.1“ tvarkykles galite parsisiųsti iš AMD tinklapio.
- AMD Link – A free application to connect a gaming PC with a tablet, phone or tv–and now another Windows-based PC–lets users turn any screen into a gaming powerhouse from virtually anywhere. The new AMD Link Game feature allows users to invite a friend to connect to their PC from another AMD Radeon system to play games that support local multiplayer or split-screen mode. AMD Link also offers 144FPS (max)2, higher bandwidth streaming options, support for 5.1 surround sound audio, and reduced streaming latency of up to 60percentin CS:GO
- Simplified User Interface – Based on community feedback, the latest software release provides several customizable installation options. Gamers can elect to do a full installation or a minimal installation with a streamlined user interface, or a small-footprint,driver-only installation. Additional updates include an improved search bar, the availability of additional gameplay stats on the games tab, and more.
- Expanded Performance Metrics & Tuning – Users can now view both Radeon graphics and Ryzen processor performance metrics from a single location, including CPU utilization, clock speed, temperature, voltage, power consumption, and fan speed, enabling them to better optimize system performance and power efficiency.
- Enhanced Recording and Streaming – Integrating all recording and streaming settings under a single tab, the new AMD Radeon Software release offers scene editor usability enhancements, improved sorting and tagging functionality, and a newwizard4to make it easier for entry-level users to begin streaming.
- Color Deficiency Correction – Customizable settings allow users with the three major color vision deficiency conditions –protanopia, deuteranopia, and tritanopia –to experience games in more vivid detail without any expected performance impact.
- MicrosoftPlayReady AV1 Support – Support for the open-source, royalty-free PlayReady AV1 hardware-accelerated decode for AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards ensures high-quality, protected content.
- AMD Crash Defender – A new stability feature to ensure systems “stay alive,” preserve data and fully recover from potential hangs or crashes in select scenarios. Paired with the AMD Bug Report Tool, Radeon Software can provide a more complete picture of user-submitted issues for quicker resolution by AMD support teams.
Fixed Issues
- Brightness flickering may intermittently occur in some games or applications when Radeon™ FreeSync is enabled, and the game is set to use borderless fullscreen.
- SteamVR™ may experience an application crash when a VR headset is connected on Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.
- Some high refresh rate, high resolution TV displays may experience corruption when connected via HDMI on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
- Applying changes in Radeon Performance Tuning may sometimes fail to take effect for changes made to power tuning.
- Lower than expected performance may be experienced in some CPU intensive workloads or games.
- Global performance tuning overclock profiles may sometimes override game specific performance tuning profiles or cause game specific performance tuning profiles to fail to load on a games launch.
- Radeon Chill may experience lower than expected performance when a game is left idle for an extended period with Radeon Chill enabled.
- Flickering may be observed in Radeon Software performance overlay while playing Cyberpunk 2077™ on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
Known Issues
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
- Cyberpunk 2077™ may experience shadow corruption on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics when ray tracing is enabled.
- Disco Elysium™ may experience texture flickering on trees with Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
- Radeon Software may experience a crash when Record & Stream tab is in use and a display is hot plugged.
- Radeon FreeSync™ may intermittently become locked while on desktop after performing task switching between extended and primary displays upon closing a game, causing poor performance or stuttering. A system restart is a potential workaround if this is experienced.
- Performance metrics may incorrectly report temperatures on Ryzen™ 5 1600 series processors.
- The download or launch Ryzen Master buttons in Radeon Software may intermittently disappear or may fail to initialize Ryzen Master.
- If Ryzen Master is not detected in Adrenalin software after installation, a system restart maybe required.
