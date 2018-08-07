AMD išleidžia „Radeon Adrenalin Edition 18.8.1 BETA“ tvarkykles
Dar vienas tvarkyklių atnaujinimas iš AMD. Dėl šių tvarkyklių turėtų suklusti tie, kas ruošiasi žaisti rugpjūčio 9 dieną išleidžiamą „Monster Hunter: World“ žaidimą. AMD žada, kad dėka naujų tvarkyklių „Radeon“ vaizdo plokščių sparta „Monster Hunter: World“ žaidime pakils 5-6 %. Ne daug, bet vis šis tas. Dar šios tvarkyklės turi oficialų palaikymą šiems žaidimams: „World of Warcraft™: Battle for Azeroth“, „We Happy Few™“, „Madden NFL 19™“.
„Radeon Adrenalin Edition 18.8.1 BETA“ galite parsisiųsti iš AMD tinklapio.
Tuo pačiu pateikiamas pataisymų, kaip ir likusių klaidų sąrašas.
Fixed Issues
- Fortnite™ may experience an application crash on game launch in Windows®7.
- Some games may experience a game crash or hang on multi GPU system configurations when changing or applying resolutions.
- Graphics and memory clock speeds may remain elevated or locked while gaming if video content is also playing on the system.
- Civilization® VI may experience a game crash using DirectX®12 API on game or map launch.
- Samsung™ HMD Odyssey may experience intermittent black screens or flashing on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
Known Issues
- Cursor or system lag may be observed on some system configurations when two or more displays are connected and one display is powered off.
- Some games may experience instability or stutter when playing with FRTC and Instant Replay enabled.
- Toggling performance metrics while gaming on a non-native display resolution may cause the game to scale incorrectly.
- Radeon WattMan memory and frequency sliders may not list correct minimum values.
- Upgrade Advisor may fail to show up in Radeon Settings.
- Radeon FreeSync may fail to enable when playing Monster Hunter™: World.
- Video profiles may not correctly apply on web browser video content.
