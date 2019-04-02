AMD išleidžia „Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.4.1“ tvarkykles

AMD vėl atnaujina savo programinę įrangą vaizdo plokštėms. Naujos „Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.4.1“ tvarkyklės nesiūlo spartos pagerinimų, vietoj to buvo koncentruojamasi į žinomų problemų pataisymus. Išspręstos bėdos su „World of Warcraft“ žaidimo užstrigimais kai naudojamas MSAA. Taip pat panaikintos grafikos anomalijos „World if Tanks“ žaidime kai naudojami minimalūs grafikos nustatymai su „RX Vega“ vaizdo plokštėmis.

Visą pataisymų sąrašą pamatysite žemiau. „Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.4.1“ tvarkykles rasite AMD tinklapyje.

Fixed Issues

AMD Radeon VII and Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products may experience system instability, or an intermittent system hang when three or more displays are connected and enabled at the same time.

World of Warcraft patch 8.1.5 or later may experience an intermittent crash or application hang when MSAA is enabled.

Mouse cursors may disappear or move out of the boundary of the top of a display on AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics.

Radeon WattMan auto overclock may fail to raise engine clocks past default levels on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Vari-Bright changes may fail to apply on some AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics system configurations.

World of Tanks may experience intermittent graphical corruption when game settings are set to minimum on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Known Issues