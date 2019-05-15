AMD praneša apie „Next Horizon Gaming“ renginį

AMD atskleidė, kad „E3 2019“ žaidimų parodos metu vyks jų „Next Horizon Gaming“ renginys. Visa tai – birželio 10 dieną Los Andžele.

Šiame renginyje AMD žada atskleisti informaciją apie būsimus produktus žaidimų kompiuteriams, konsolėms ir debesims ateinantiems metams.

Nors AMD tiksliai neatskleidžia, apie ką kalbės, bet „Next Horizon Gaming“ renginio metu turėtume išgirsti apie „Navi“ vaizdo plokštes. Sunku tikėtis, kad renginio metu jos bus išleidžiamos, bet turėtume sužinoti datą kada tai įvyks.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , May 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced it will hold an event and livestream during E3 2019 in Los Angeles, California to unveil the next generation of AMD gaming products. Hosted by The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley, AMD “Next Horizon Gaming” will be held at The Novo at L.A. Live on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 3 p.m. PT.

At Next Horizon Gaming, AMD president and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will present to a live and global streaming audience details about upcoming products and technologies that will power gaming from PC to console to cloud for years to come. The event will also feature appearances by leading game developers who will provide exclusive looks at some of the most anticipated new titles of the year.

AMD fans, community members and press are invited to attend Next Horizon Gaming at E3. Attendees can register for the event here starting today. The live webcast of the event can be viewed on the AMD YouTube channel and Facebook page. A replay of the webcast can be accessed a few hours after the conclusion of the live event.