„AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.9.1“ turi automatinio spartinimo įrankį

AMD ką tik išleido „Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.9.1“ tvarkykles vaizdo plokštėms, kurios be įprastų pataisymų ir pagerinimų dar turi naują automatinio spartinimo įrankį. Su šiuo įrankiu automatiškai galima spartinti „Ryzen 5000“ serijos procesorius ir „RX 6000“ serijos vaizdo plokštes. Teigiama, kad papildomos spartos bus galima gauti vieno mygtuko paspaudimu. Gaila, bet AMD spartos padidėjimo procentais nepateikia. Artimiausiu metu kas nors tikrai ištestuos šį įrankį ir tada galėsime įvertinti ar jis tikrai veikia.

„Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.9.1“ tvarkykles galite parsisiųsti iš AMD tinklapio.

Highlights

Today’s Radeon™ Software Adrenalin release brings a new auto overclocking feature for AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series processors and AMD Radeon™ 6000 series graphics, and Microsoft® Windows® 11 support.

Support For

Deathloop™

Call of Duty® Vanguard Open Beta

AMD Smart Access Memory on Radeon™ RX 5000 Series Graphics

Auto Overclocking for AMD Powered PCs

Gamers who have a PC powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series processor and AMD Radeon™ 6000 series graphics card can now take advantage of a new, simple to use, auto overclocking feature found in AMD Radeon Software. Beginning with our latest version of Radeon Software Adrenalin ver. 21.9.1, gamers can get a boost in performance from just a simple click of a button.

To access this easy-to-use feature, open up Radeon™ Software using the hotkey ‘ALT’ + ‘R’, navigate to the ‘Performance’ tab found at the top of the window, and select ‘Tuning’ in the sub tab directly below it.

Radeon Software Support for Microsoft® Windows® 11

Windows 11 is just around the corner, and we know many users are participating in the Microsoft® Windows® Insider Program and have access to an early build of Windows. If you’re one of those people, you can now take advantage of all the features found in Radeon Software. Download the new Windows 11 driver from AMD.com to get access to the latest performance optimizations as well as features like Radeon™ Boost, Radeon™ Anti-Lag and Radeon™ Image Sharpening that can improve performance, reduce latency and enhance visuals. Take advantage of built-in capture and streaming tools, as well as AMD Link, a free app that can let you play your PC games from almost any connected device.

Added Vulkan® Support

VK_KHR_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory This extension allows implementations to use the null constant initializer on shader workgroup memory variables. This in turn allows applications that run untrusted content to defeat memory-scraping attacks.

VK_KHR_shader_integer_dot_product This extension adds support for the integer dot product SPIR-V instructions defined in SPV_KHR_integer_dot_product. The SPV_KHR_integer_dot_product extension allows dot product operations on integer vectors with optional accumulation. In addition to allowing dot product operations for all input vector types, it also allows integer dot product for 4-component vectors of 8-bit integers that are packed into 32-bit integers.

VK_EXT_shader_atomic_float2 This extension provides shaders with the capability to perform 16-bit floating-point atomic operations on buffer and workgroup memory. It additionally allows floating-point atomic minimum and maximum operations on buffer, workgroup, and image memory.

VK_EXT_load_store_op_none This extension allows an application to specify the contents within the render area that will not modified or can be expected to be undefined after rendering.



Fixed Issues

Visual artifacts in PAYDAY™ 2 may be observed during gameplay on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6800 XT.

Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

On Radeon™ RX 5500 XT Graphics, higher than expected memory clock speed and power consumption may be experienced when idle and the display’s resolution and refresh rate are set to specific values such as 1080p @ 60Hz.

While playing Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey, driver timeouts or black screens may be experienced on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 480 Graphics when the user quickly navigates through the game menus or swiftly looks around an environment with their character

Known Issues