AMD: RX 5700 serijai 110 laipsnių C temperatūra yra normalu

Niekam ne paslaptis, kad AMD referencinių RX 5700 serijos vaizdo plokščių aušinimas yra prastas. AMD iš tokių vaizdo plokščių naudotojų sulaukė klausimo, ar 110o C temperatūra nekenkia jų vaizdo plokštei, nes būtent iki tiek įkaista grafikos procesorius žaidimų sesijų metu. Tai yra karščiausios lusto dalies temperatūra, o ne viso lusto.

AMD suskubo visiems paaiškinti, kad karščiausia „RX 5700“ serijos vaizdo plokščių lusto vieta gali pasiekti 110o C, bet tai visiškai nekenkia grafikos procesoriui. Į lustą dabar montuojami keli temperatūros jutikliai, kai seniau jis būdavo tik vienas. Tai daroma tam, kad iš lusto būtų galima išspausti maksimumą. Seniau su vienu temperatūros davikliu lusto temperatūra nebuvo tiksliai sekama. Dabar tiksliau sekant įvairias grafikos procesoriaus dalis galima išspausti kažkiek daugiau spartos. Iš AMD teiginių aišku, kad 110o C temperatūra yra visiškai darbinė jų lustui ir visiškai atitinka specifikacijas.

Junction Temperature: Enhanced Thermal Monitoring

In the past, the GPU core temperature was read by a single sensor that was placed in the vicinity of the legacy thermal diode. This singular sensor was used to make all power-performance optimization decisions across the entire GPU. However, depending on the game being run, the type of GPU cooling and other related metrics, different parts of the GPU might have been at different levels of utilization. As a result, ramping up or throttling down the entire GPU based on this single measurement was inefficient, often leaving significant thermal headroom – and resulting performance – on the table.

With the AMD Radeon VII GPU we introduced enhanced thermal monitoring to further optimize GPU performance. We built upon that foundation with the Radeon RX 5700 series GPUs, and now utilize an extensive network of thermal sensors distributed across the entire GPU die to intelligently monitor and tune performance in response to granular GPU activity in real time.

Paired with this array of sensors is the ability to identify the ‘hotspot’ across the GPU die. Instead of setting a conservative, ‘worst case’ throttling temperature for the entire die, the Radeon RX 5700 series GPUs will continue to opportunistically and aggressively ramp clocks until any one of the many available sensors hits the ‘hotspot’ or ‘Junction’ temperature of 110 degrees Celsius. Operating at up to 110C Junction Temperature during typical gaming usage is expected and within spec. This enables the Radeon RX 5700 series GPUs to offer much higher performance and clocks out of the box, while maintaining acoustic and reliability targets.

We provide users with both measurements – the average GPU Temperature and Junction Temperature – so that they have the best and most complete visibility into the operation of their Radeon RX 5700 series GPUs.