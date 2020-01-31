Antivirusinių gamintojai ir toliau palaikys „Windows 7“

MANUFACTURER SUPPORT INFORMATION

AhnLab No end of support announced, at least another 2 years

AVG & Avast No end of support announced, at least another 2 years – further details…

Avira Support ends in November 2022 – further details…

Bitdefender No end of support announced, at least another 2 years – further details…

BullGuard No end of support announced, at least another 2 years

Carbon Black No end of support announced, at least another 2 years

ESET No end of support announced, at least another 2 years

FireEye No end of support announced, at least another 2 years

F-Secure No end of support announced, at least until December 2021

G Data No end of support announced, at least another 2 years

Ikarus No end of support announced, at least another 2 years

Kaspersky No end of support announced, at least another 2 years

K7 Computing No end of support announced, at least another 2 years

McAfee No end of support announced, at least until December 2021 – further details…

Microsoft (Security Essentials) End of support for program updates, still offering only signature updates (without an end date) – further details…

Microworld No end of support announced, at least another 2 years

PC Matic No end of support announced, at least another 2 years

Quickheal No end of support announced, at least another 2 years

Seqrite No end of support announced, at least another 2 years

Sophos Support on-premise until December 2020, Cloud-managed until June 2021

Symantec / NortonLifeLock No end of support announced, at least another 2 years

ThreatTrack / Vipre No end of support announced, at least another 2 years

TotalAV No end of support announced, at least 1 year