Technews.lt - #1 IT naujienos

Antivirusinių gamintojai ir toliau palaikys „Windows 7“

autorius · Paskelbta

Sausio 14 dieną „Windows 7“ operacinės sistema baigė gyvavimo ciklą ir daugiau atnaujinimų iš „Microsoft“ negaus. Tai reiškia, kad operacinės sistemos nepasieks ir saugumo atnaujinimai. Antivirusinių programų gamintojai nepasiruošę „Windows 7“ naudotojų palikti be apsaugos ir dar kurį laiką palaikys populiarią operacinę sistemą.

Dauguma antivirusinių programų kūrėjų žada „Windows 7“ palaikyti bent du metus, o po to elgtis pagal situaciją. Visą antivirusinių sąrašą ir jų planus galite pamatyti žemiau. Tai reiškia, kad „Windows 7“ naudotojai dar bus apsaugoti bent iki 2022 metų. Gerai yra tai, kad populiarios naršyklės, kaip „Chrome“ ar „FireFox“, irgi toliau bus palaikomos „Windows 7“ aplinkoje. „Chrome“ atnaujinimus gaus bent iki 2021 metų, o apie „Mozilla“ planus informacijos nėra.

MANUFACTURER SUPPORT INFORMATION
AhnLab No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
AVG & Avast No end of support announced, at least another 2 years – further details…
Avira Support ends in November 2022 – further details…
Bitdefender No end of support announced, at least another 2 years – further details…
BullGuard No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
Carbon Black No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
ESET No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
FireEye No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
F-Secure No end of support announced, at least until December 2021
G Data No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
Ikarus No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
Kaspersky No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
K7 Computing No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
McAfee No end of support announced, at least until December 2021 – further details…
Microsoft (Security Essentials) End of support for program updates, still offering only signature updates (without an end date) – further details…
Microworld No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
PC Matic No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
Quickheal No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
Seqrite No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
Sophos Support on-premise until December 2020, Cloud-managed until June 2021
Symantec / NortonLifeLock No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
ThreatTrack / Vipre No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
TotalAV No end of support announced, at least 1 year
Trend Micro No end of support announced, at least another 2 years – further details…

2 Komentarai

  1. EscO parašė:
    2020-01-31 10:37

    Kaip manote kas kelia didesnę grėsmę paprastam vartotojui, intel cpu (saugumo spragos) ar Windows 7 (nebepalaikymas)?

Parašykite komentarą

Brukalų kiekiui sumažinti šis tinklalapis naudoja Akismet. Sužinokite, kaip apdorojami Jūsų komentarų duomenys.