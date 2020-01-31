Antivirusinių gamintojai ir toliau palaikys „Windows 7“
Sausio 14 dieną „Windows 7“ operacinės sistema baigė gyvavimo ciklą ir daugiau atnaujinimų iš „Microsoft“ negaus. Tai reiškia, kad operacinės sistemos nepasieks ir saugumo atnaujinimai. Antivirusinių programų gamintojai nepasiruošę „Windows 7“ naudotojų palikti be apsaugos ir dar kurį laiką palaikys populiarią operacinę sistemą.
Dauguma antivirusinių programų kūrėjų žada „Windows 7“ palaikyti bent du metus, o po to elgtis pagal situaciją. Visą antivirusinių sąrašą ir jų planus galite pamatyti žemiau. Tai reiškia, kad „Windows 7“ naudotojai dar bus apsaugoti bent iki 2022 metų. Gerai yra tai, kad populiarios naršyklės, kaip „Chrome“ ar „FireFox“, irgi toliau bus palaikomos „Windows 7“ aplinkoje. „Chrome“ atnaujinimus gaus bent iki 2021 metų, o apie „Mozilla“ planus informacijos nėra.
|MANUFACTURER
|SUPPORT INFORMATION
|AhnLab
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|AVG & Avast
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years – further details…
|Avira
|Support ends in November 2022 – further details…
|Bitdefender
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years – further details…
|BullGuard
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|Carbon Black
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|ESET
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|FireEye
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|F-Secure
|No end of support announced, at least until December 2021
|G Data
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|Ikarus
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|Kaspersky
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|K7 Computing
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|McAfee
|No end of support announced, at least until December 2021 – further details…
|Microsoft (Security Essentials)
|End of support for program updates, still offering only signature updates (without an end date) – further details…
|Microworld
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|PC Matic
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|Quickheal
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|Seqrite
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|Sophos
|Support on-premise until December 2020, Cloud-managed until June 2021
|Symantec / NortonLifeLock
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|ThreatTrack / Vipre
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|TotalAV
|No end of support announced, at least 1 year
|Trend Micro
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years – further details…
Kaip manote kas kelia didesnę grėsmę paprastam vartotojui, intel cpu (saugumo spragos) ar Windows 7 (nebepalaikymas)?
paprasto vartotojo silpnaprotystė