„Asus“ atskleidė naujus „Zenfone 5“ telefonus
„Asus“ Barselonoje MWC 2018 metu atskleidė savo „Zenfone 5“ telefonų seriją. Joje trys nauji telefonai: „Zenfone 5“, „Zenfone 5 Lite“, „Zenfone 5Z“. Telefonai skirti įvairiems pirkėjams, todėl turi skirtingus parametrus. Jų visų nevardinsime, kam įdomu juos galės peržvelgti žemiau esančiuose aprašymuose. Galime pasakyti tik tiek, kad visi „Zenfone 5“ serijos telefonai turės dvigubas kameras. „Asus“ nauji telefonai turės ir dar vieną dalyką, kuris patiks ne visiems. „Zenfone 5“ ir „Zenfone 5Z“ turės išpjovą, panašią kaip „iPhone X“. Abu telefonai ir atrodys taip pat, skirsit tik tam tikri techniniai parametrai. „Zenfone 5 Lite“ gaus įprastą ekraną. Iš šių trijų telefonų flagmanu bus „Zenfone 5Z“. Telefonas turės „Snapdragon 845“ sisteminį lustą ir turėtų kainuoti 479 €. Kitų telefonų kainos dabar visai neaiškios, nežinoma ir visų telefonų išleidimo data.
Asus Zenfone 5
- Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 with an Adreno 509 GPU
- RAM: 4 GB/6 GB LPDDR4x
- Storage: 64 GB, expandable via micro SD
- Display: 6.2-inch Full HD+ Super IPS panel with a 2,246 x 1,080 resolution (19:9 aspect ratio), 401 ppi pixel density. Protected by a layer of 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass
- Cameras: 12+12 MP dual cameras with standard angle sensor with ƒ/1.8 aperture, 83-degree FOV, 24 mm focal length, and wide angle 120-degree FOV. 8 MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture front camera
- Audio: Dual speakers, NXP Smart AMP, hi-res audio, DTS Headphone:X for 7,1 surround, AudioWizard with 3.5 mm headphone jack
- Battery: Non-removable 3,300 mAh
- Software: Android 8.0 Oreo customized with ZenUI 5.0
Asus ZenFone 5 Lite (5Q)
- Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 with an Adreno 508 GPU
- RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4x
- Storage: 64 GB, expandable via micro SD
- Display: 6.0-inch Full HD Super IPS panel with a 2160×1080 resolution (18:9 aspect ratio). Protected by a layer of 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass
- Cameras: 16+16 MP dual cameras with standard angle sensor with ƒ/2.2 aperture, 80-degree FOV, and wide angle 120-degree FOV. 20+20 MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture camera with a wide angle, 120-degree FOV lens
- Audio: Audio codec integrated into PMIC
- Battery: Non-removable 3,300 mAh
- Software: Android 8.0 Oreo customized with ZenUI 5.0
Asus Zenfone 5Z
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with an Adreno 630 GPU
- RAM: 6/8GB LPDDR4x
- Storage: 64/128GB, expandable via micro SD up to 2TB
- Display: 6.2-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a resolution of 2264×1080, (19:9 aspect ratio)
- Camera: 12+12MP Sony IMX363 image sensor with f/1.8 aperture with a 120° wide-angle lens
- Audio: Dual 5-magnet speakers with dual NXP smart amplifiers, PMIC internal dual amplifier, Triple internal microphones with ASUS Noise Reduction, Hi-Res Audio 192kHz/24-bit standard output with HRA-certified earbuds, DTS Headphone:X™ support, Audio CODEC integrated into PMIC, AudioWizard+ with listening profile and FM radio
- Battery: Non-removable 3300mAh unit with ASUS BoostMaster & AI Charging
- Software: Android 8.0 Oreo customized with ZenUI 5.0
