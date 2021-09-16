„Battlefield 2042“ išleidimas atidėtas iki lapkričio 19 d.

„Electronic Arts“ praneša, kad jiems tenka „Battlefield 2042“ žaidimo išleidimą atidėti beveik mėnesiui. Originaliai žaidimas turėjo pasirodyti spalio 22 dieną, bet dabar išleidimas nukeltas į lapkričio 19 dieną. EA dėl atidėjimo kaltina pandemiją. Buvo tikėtasi, kad žaidimo kūrimo komandos galės kartu susirinkti į biurą prieš „Battlefield 2042“ išleidimą, bet dėl esamos situacijos to padaryti nebuvo įmanoma. Dėl to visi darbuojasi iš namų, o tai lėtina visą procesą.

„Battlefield 2042“ žaidimas bus skirtas asmeniniams kompiuteriams, „Xbox One“, „Xbox Series X/S“, „Playstation 4“ ir „PlayStation 5“ konsolėms. Asmeninių kompiuterių žaidėjai „Battlefield 2042“ galės įsigyti „Origin“, „Steam“ ir „Epic Games“ parduotuvėse.

We’ve made the decision to shift the launch of Battlefield 2042. The game will now be released worldwide on November 19th, 2021.

Building the next generation of Battlefield during a global pandemic has created unforeseen challenges for our development teams. Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch. With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players.

Your enthusiasm for the game has been very inspiring. We believe in the game we’re making, and we thank you for your patience as we put some finishing touches into the experience.

Updates on the Open Beta will be coming later this month.

Oskar Gabrielson & the Battlefield 2042 Development Team

Studio GM, DICE