„Battlefield 2042“ oficialiais parneriais tampa NVIDIA ir „Xbox“

„Electronic Arts“ ir DICE išplatino spaudos pranešimą su informacija apie „Battlefield 2042“ žaidimo partnerius. Paaiškėjo, kad konsolių partneriu tampa „Xbox“. Tai reiškia, kad oficialiomis „Battlefield 2042“ konsolėmis yra „Xbox Series X|S“. Nors „Battlefield 2042“ turės „Xbox“ kaip oficialų partnerį tai nereiškia, kad žaidimas bus prasčiau optimizuotas „PlayStation 5“ konsolėms. Tai tiesiog marketingo triukas.

Dar vienu „Battlefield 2042“ partneriu yra NVIDIA. Pranešama, kad žaidime išvysime DLSS ir „Reflex“ technologijas. Tikriausiai žaidime bus ir RayTracing efektai, bet apie juos dabar neužsimenama. Pranešime spaudai EA su DICE atskleidžia ir kitus partnerius, juos galite pamatyti žemiau. Daugiau informacijos apie „Battlefield 2042“ žaidimą planuojama atskleisti liepos 22 dieną.

Electronic Arts and DICE have revealed the official partners for the highly-anticipated next installment in the renowned Battlefield franchise, Battlefield 2042, including Microsoft, NVIDIA, Logitech, Polaris and Western Digital.

In support of Battlefield 2042, EA has partnered with a lineup of leading global brands to ensure that the next entry in the Battlefield franchise is the best one yet. These partners include:

DICE LA will reveal the next major experience coming to Battlefield 2042 at EA Play Live on July 22. This new experience is a brand-new game type, made as a love letter to Battlefield fans, and one that long-time players will feel right at home with. The third experience for Battlefield 2042, Hazard Zone, is an all-new, high-stakes squad-based game-type that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience and will be revealed in more detail closer to launch.