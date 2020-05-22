„DOOM Eternal“ netikėtai gavo „Denuvo“ apsaugą

Praėjusią savaitę „DOOM Eternal“ šaudyklė sulaukė pirmojo klaidų pataisymo paketo (angl. patch), kuris tapo kontraversiniu. Paketas turėjo padidinti stabilumą bei spartą, bet jame atsiradusi „Denuvo“ apsauga tapo siurprizu.

Tai sukėlė nemažą nepasitenkinimo bangą, kurią lydi nuogastavimai, jog šis įrankis, kuom yra pagarsėjęs, kompiuteryje gali atverti saugumo spragų. Kitiems toks žingsnis tiesiog kelia nepasitenkinimą, kad antipiratinė apsauga buvo įdiegta po žaidimo išleidimo. „id Software“ ginasi, kad taip buvo pasielgta atsižvelgiant į 2016 metais susiklosčiusią situaciją, kai žaidėjai skundėsi, jog DOOM daugelio žaidėjų režimas neturi jokios apsaugos nuo cheat’ų naudojimo.

Žaidimo kūrėjas pažadėjo, kad „Denuvo“ bus pašalintas kartu su kitu pataisų paketu, tačiau daugelio žaidėjų režimas vis tiek gaus anti-cheat apsaugą, tik kitokia forma. Kartu buvo pripažinta, kad paketas nepateisino lūkesčių – stabilumas nepadidėjo, kaip tik suprastėjo, ir prie pirminio stabilumo lygio bus grįžta pasinaudojus nauju paketu.

Despite our best intentions, feedback from players has made it clear that we must re-evaluate our approach to anti-cheat integration. With that, we will be removing the anti-cheat technology from the game in our next PC update. As we examine any future of anti-cheat in DOOM Eternal, at a minimum we must consider giving campaign-only players the ability to play without anti-cheat software installed, as well as ensure the overall timing of any anti-cheat integration better aligns with player expectations around clear initiatives – like ranked or competitive play – where demand for anti-cheat is far greater.

It is important to note that our decision to include anti-cheat was guided by nothing other than the factors and goals I’ve outlined above – all driven by our team at id Software. I have seen speculation online that Bethesda (our parent company and publisher) is forcing these or other decisions on us, and it’s simply untrue. It’s also worth noting that our decision to remove the anti-cheat software is not based on the quality of the Denuvo Anti-Cheat solution. Many have unfortunately related the performance and stability issues introduced in Update 1 to the introduction of anti-cheat. They are not related.