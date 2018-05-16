„F1 2018“ bus išleidžiamas rugpjūčio 24 d.

Formulės 1 fanai dar turės kiek palaukti naujausio F1 žaidimo. „Codemasters“ pranešė, kad „F1 2018“ bus išleidžiamas rugpjūčio 24 dieną, Belgijos Formulės 1 etapo metu, Spa trasoje. Žaidimas, kaip visada, bus skirtas asmeniniams kompiuteriams, „PlayStation 4“ ir „Xbox One“ konsolėms.

„Codemasters“ tikina, kad į naująjį žaidimą įdedama labai daug darbo ir Formulės 1 fanai galės dar labiau pasinerti į šį sportą karjeros režime. Taip pat, bus pridėta daugiau istorinių F1 bolidų. Daugiau apie pati žaidimą sužinosime jo išleidimo metu.

We can’t wait to reveal more news on what’s to come, but in the meantime, we’ve got all the headline information on today’s announcement: “We were delighted by the reception that the highly-acclaimed F1 2017 game received, and are extremely excited to be able to further build on such a strong starting point with F1 2018” said Paul Jeal, F1 Franchise Director at Codemasters. “Over the past few years we have engaged heavily with our fan-base to understand what is important to them, and we cannot wait to unveil more details on features we know our fans will love. Career mode has been further expanded to immerse players even deeper into the world of F1 than before, with the return of a highly requested feature back into the franchise. We are also adding more classic cars, again listening to our fans as to which of the historical F1 cars they would most like to virtually drive next. Outside of those headline additions there are many other great enhancements to be revealed before the game launches.”

