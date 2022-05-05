„G.Skill“ praneša apie DDR5-5600 CL28 atmintį

„G.Skill“ praneša apie pirmąją DDR5-5600 atmintį, kuri turi mažesnį nei 30 CL taimingą. Tiesa, toliau sekantys taimingai yra didesni nei 30. Jei tiksliau pilnos atminties specifiakcijos yra sekančios: DDR5-5600 CL28-34-34-89. „G.Skill“ sako, kad tai yra nauja DDR5 atminties era su tokiais žemais taimingais.

DDR5-5600 CL28-34-34-89 atmintis bus siūloma 64 GB (32 GB x 2) ir 32 (16 GB x 2) komplektais ir „Trident Z5 RGB“, „Trident Z5“ ir „Ripjaws S5“ serijose nuo gegužės pabaigos.

Pilnas spaudos pranešimas žemiau.

(4 May 2022) – G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading manufacturer of extreme performance memory and gaming peripherals, is excited to announce an extremely low-latency DDR5 memory kit specification at DDR5-5600 CL28 in 64GB (32GBx2) and 32GB (16GBx2) kit capacities, under the Trident Z5 RGB, Trident Z5, and Ripjaws S5 series and designed for the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors and Intel® Z690 chipset motherboards.

Breaking the Sub-30 Latency Barrier on DDR5

With a focus on breaking the limits of low latency with DDR5 memory, G.SKILL is releasing an extremely low-latency sub-30 timing memory specification at DDR5-5600 CL28-34-34-89. Setting a new bar for low-latency timing performance, this memory specification with CL28 marks a new era of high-end DDR5 memory.

See the DDR5-5600 CL28 64GB (32GBx2) memory kit validated with the Intel® Core™ i7-12700K processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard in the screenshot below:

Availability & Specifications

The DDR5-5600 CL28 memory specification in 64GB (32GBx2) and 32GB (16GBx2) kit capacities will be available under the Trident Z5 RGB, Trident Z5, and Ripjaws S5 series in late May 2022 via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners. For detailed specifications, please refer to the table below: