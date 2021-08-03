Galite nemokamai gauti „Battlefield 5“ žaidimą iš „Amazon Prime Gaming“
Kompanijos siūlo nemokamus žaidimus, kad sudomintų žaidėjus savo paslauga. Dabar visi norintys gali gauti „Battlefield 5“ žaidimą iš „Amazon Prime Gaming“ visai nemokami. Tiesa, žaidimas dovanojamas tik tiems, kas užsisakę „Prime“ paslaugą, bet yra lengvas apėjimas. „Battlefield 5“ žaidimo standartinė versija nemokamai bus siūloma nuo šiandien iki spalio 1 dienos. Gavus žaidimo kodą, jį bus galima žaisti kiek neribotai.
Norint žaidimą gauti nemokamai reikia „Amazon Prime Gaming“ paskyros. Gera žinia, kad yra galimybė sukurti bandomąją 30 dienų paskyrą visiškai nemokamai ir gauti „Battlefield 5“ žaidimą. Po šių veiksmų „Amazon Prime“ paskyrą galima tiesiog atšaukti. Su „Amazon Prime“ galima gauti ir kitų žaidimų visiškai nemokamai, jų sąrašas žemiau.
Pasiūlymą dėl „Battlefield 5“ rasite čia.
- Battlefield V (available until Oct 1) – you’ll need to connect your Amazon Prime account with Origin to claim Battlefield 5
- Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis – The man with the hat is back in his greatest adventure yet in LucasArts’ iconic point-and-click adventure game.
- Metamorphosis – Play as a tiny bug, Gregor, in the first person adventure set in a surrealist world where player’s newfound abilities are their last and only hope for redemption.
- A Normal Lost Phone – In this puzzle video game explore the intimacy of an unknown person whose phone was found by the player.
- Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story – Jump into the social life of Laura in this spiritual sequel to A Normal Lost Phone.
- Planet Alpha – In a beautiful alien world filled with mystery and danger, players must harness the power of night and day while struggling to survive.
- Secret Files: Tunguska – Unravel one of the greatest mysteries of our time in the graphic adventure video game
- Lost Horizon 2 – While the tensions between the superpowers threaten to tear the world apart, the British soldier has to save his family that has been caught by powerful enemies.
- In-game content for Genshin Impact, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Rainbow Six Siege and more
- Claim the Electronic Arts blockbuster hit Battlefield 1 before it expires on August 4
Naujausi komentarai