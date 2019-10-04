„Gigabyte“ atskleidė naujas X299X pagrindines plokštes
„Gigabyte“ atskleidė tris naujas X299X pagrindines plokštes, kurios yra skirtos 10-os kartos HEDT „Core“ procesoriams. Tuo pačiu bus palaikomi ir senesni „Intel“ X serijos procesoriai, jei tiksliau, iki 7-os kartos. Tos trys naujos „Gigabyte“ X299X pagrindinės plokštės yra: „X299X AORUS Xtreme Waterforce“, „X299X AORUS Master“ ir „X299X Designare 10G“.
Jau turėtų būti aišku, kad „X299X AORUS Xtreme Waterforce“ yra naujas „Gigabyte“ flagmanas. Pagrindinė plokštė turės 16 fazių maitinimo grandinę, sudarytą iš 70 A galios blokų. Taip pat gausime tris pilnus PCIe lizdus bei tris M.2 lizdus, kurie yra subtiliai paslėpti. Ši pagrindinė plokštė turi ir dar daugiau visokių funkcijų, kaip 10 Gbps vielinį tinklą, WiFi 6 bei CPU aušinantį vandens monobloką. Gaila, bet kol kas „Gigabyte“ neatsileidžia šios pagrindinės plokštės kainos.
X299X AORUS Xtreme Waterforce:
- Supports Intel Core X-series Processor Family
- Quad Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 8 DIMMs
- Intel Optane Memory Ready
- 16 Phases IR Digital VRM Solution with 70A Power Stage
- World’s First AORUS All-In-One Monoblock for CPU, VRM, SSD, and PCH
- Intel Thunderbolt 3 Onboard
- Onboard Intel WiFi 6 802.11ax 2T2R & BT 5 with 2X AORUS Antenna
- 130dB SNR AMP-UP Audio with High-End ESS SABRE 9218 DAC, ALC1220 and WIMA Audio Capacitors on Front and Rear Audio Output
- AQUANTIA 10GbE BASE-T LAN and Intel Gigabit LAN with cFosSpeed
- Exclusive AORUS Gen4 AIC Adaptor for Extra 4x NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2
- Exclusive RGB FAN COMMANDER for Professional Casemodders
- Watercooled Dual Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2
- USB TurboCharger for Mobile Device Fast Charge Support
- RGB FUSION 2.0 with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show Design, support Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips
- Smart Fan 5 Features Multiple Temperature Sensors, Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP and Noise Detection
- 2 x Front USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Header
- Q-Flash Plus Update BIOS without Installing CPU, Memory and Graphics card
X299X AORUS Master:
- Supports Intel Core X-series Processor Family
- Quad Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 8 DIMMs
- Intel Optane Memory Ready
- 12 Phases IR Digital VRM Solution with 70A Power Stage
- Onboard Intel WiFi 6 802.11ax 2T2R & BT 5 with AORUS Antenna
- 130dB SNR AMP-UP Audio with High-End ESS SABRE 9218 DAC, ALC1220, and WIMA Audio Capacitors
- Onboard AQUANTIA 5GbE BASE-T LAN and Intel Gigabit LAN with cFosSpeed
- Triple Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 M.2 with Triple Thermal Guards
- USB TurboCharger for Mobile Device Fast Charge Support
- RGB FUSION 2.0 supported with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show Design, support Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips
- Smart Fan 5 features Multiple Temperature Sensors, Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP and Noise Detection
- Front USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C Header
- Q-Flash Plus update BIOS without installing CPU, Memory and Graphics card
- Supports 4 Way Dual Wide PCIe Slots
X299X Designare-10G:
- Supports Intel Core X-series Processor Family
- Quad Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 8 DIMMs
- 12 Phases IR Digital VRM Solution with 70A Power Stage
- Advanced Fins-Array Thermal Design with Extended Heatpipes and Back Plate
- Intel Thunderbolt 3 – The USB-C that Does it All
- Server-class Intel X550-AT2 Dual 10GbE with cFosSpeed
- Onboard Intel WiFi 6 AX200 802.11ax 2T2R & BT5 with 2X AORUS Antenna
- ALC1220-VB Enhance 114dB(Rear) / 110dB(Front) SNR in Microphone with WIMA Audio Capacitor
- Exclusive AORUS Gen4 AIC Adaptor for Extra 4*PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe M.2 Sockets
- USB TurboCharger for Mobile Device Fast Charge Support
- RGB FUSION 2.0 with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show design, support Addressable LED & RGB LED strips
- Smart Fan 5 features Multiple Temperature Sensors , Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP and Noise Detection
- Q-Flash Plus Update BIOS without Installing CPU, Memory and Graphics Card
- Intel Optane Memory Ready
