GOG „pasilik namuose“ akcija siūlo 27 žaidimus nemokamai
GOG žaidimų parduotuvė skelbia akcija „Stay at home“. Paprastai sakant, tai akcija, kuria siekiama praskaidrinti namuose užstrigusių žmonių nuotaiką dėl karantino. Žaidėjams iš viso nemokamai siūlomi net 27 žaidimai. Suprantama, tai nėra garsiausi žaidimai, bet gal rasite ką nors sau tinkamo. Visus pasiūlymus rasite čia.
Priminsime, kad GOG dabar taip pat siaučia pavasario išpardavimas.
Nemokamai siūlomi žaidimai:
- Akalabeth: World of Doom
- Alder’s Blood Prologue
- Beneath to Steel Sky
- Bio Menace
- Builders of Egypt: Prologue
- CAYNE
- Doomdark’s Revenge
- Eschalon: Book I
- Flight of the Amazon Queen
- GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
- Hello Neighbor Alpha Version
- Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy
- Legend of Keepers: Prologue
- Lure of the Temptress
- Overload – Playable Teaser
- POSTCARD: Classic and Uncut
- Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves
- Shadow Warrior Classic Complete
- Stargunner
- Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius
- Teenagent
- The Lords of Midnight
- Treasure Adventure Game
- Tyrian 2000
- Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar
- Ultima Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams
- Worlds of Ultima: The Savage Empire
