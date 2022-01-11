„Intel“ išsprendė visas 12 kartos „Core“ procesorių DRM problemas

Kai tik buvo išleisti pirmieji 12 kartos „Core“ procesoriai buvo pastebėta, kad kai kurie žaidimai su naujais procesoriais tiesiog neveikia. Ši problema buvo susijusi su DRM apsauga, kuri nesugebėjo teisingai identifikuoti mažųjų branduolių ir manė, kad tuo pačiu metu žaidimą bando paleisti dvi atskiros sistemos. Dėl to žaidimas tiesiog neveikdavo.

„Intel“ dabar praneša, kad ši 12 kartos „Core“ procesorių DRM problema išspręsta. Tai pavyko padaryti pasirodžius žaidimų ir „Windows 10/11“ operacinių sistemų atnaujinimams. Labai tikėtina, kad dar ne visi žaidimai yra sutvarkyti, todėl „Intel“ prašo susisiekti su jais jeigu kokiame nors žaidime vis dar pasireiškia DRM problema su 12 kartos „Core“ procesoriumi.

Intel has resolved the DRM issue on 12th Gen intel® Core™ Processors that caused games to crash or not load in Windows 11* and/or Windows® 10 by working with game publishers and Microsoft. At this time, all games originally identified as having this DRM issue have been fixed through game patches or OS updates.

If you experience issues on an older Windows OS, run the latest version of Windows Update to resolve the issue. Along with game patches, the most recent updates for Windows 11 and Windows 10 have resolved a majority of the DRM issues.

— Intel