„Intel“ pakeis „Pentium“ ir „Celeron“ prekių ženklus į „Intel Processor“

„Intel“ atsisveikina su „Celeron“ ir „Pentium“ prekių ženklais nešiojamų kompiuterių segmente nuo 2023 metų. Vietoj gerai pažįstamų pavadinimų bus naudojamas tiesiog „Intel Processor“ pavadinimas. Šis pasikeitimas iš pirmo žvilgsnio atrodo kiek keistas, bet pažiūrėsime kaip ten bus. Kartu su šiuo naujuoju produktų pavadinimu „Intel“ ir toliau naudos „Core“, „Evo“ ir „vPro“ procesorių prekių ženklus. Taip stengiamasi racionalizuoti produktų portfelį ir tikriausiai dėl to, kad branduolių skaičius palaipsniui didėja.

Šiuo metu neaišku, kaip bus atskirti atskiri modelių pavadinimai ar procesoriaus architektūra pagal naująjį „Intel Processor“ produktų paketą. Tai turėtų paaiškėti, kai tik bus išleisti pirmieji nauji žemos klasės nešiojamųjų kompiuterių procesoriai.

Intel Introduces New Intel Processor for Upcoming Essential Segment PCs

Intel sharpens focus on flagship brands Intel Core, Intel Evo and Intel vPro.

What’s New: Today, Intel introduces a new processor for the essential product space: Intel® Processor. The new offering will replace the Intel Pentium® and Intel Celeron® branding in the 2023 notebook product stack.

“Whether for work or play, the importance of the PC has only become more apparent as the torrid pace of technological development continues to shape the world. Intel is committed to driving innovation to benefit users, and our entry-level processor families have been crucial for raising the PC standard across all price points. The new Intel Processor branding will simplify our offerings so users can focus on choosing the right processor for their needs.” -Josh Newman, Intel vice president and interim general manager of Mobile Client Platforms

Why It Matters: With this new, streamlined brand architecture, Intel will continue to sharpen its focus on its flagship brands: Intel® Core™, Intel® Evo™ and Intel vPro®. In addition, this update streamlines brand offerings across PC segments to enable and enhance Intel customer communication on each product’s value proposition, while simplifying the purchasing experience for customers.

About Intel Processor: Intel Processor will serve as the brand name for multiple processor families, helping to simplify the product purchase experience for consumers. Intel will continue to deliver the same products and benefits within segments. The brand leaves unchanged Intel’s current product offerings and Intel’s product roadmap.