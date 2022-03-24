„Intel“ patvirtino ATX12VO 2.0 vaizdo plokščių jungties standartą
Apie būsimą PCIe 5.0 vaizdo plokščių maitinimo jungtį kalbame jau ne pirmą kartą. Dabar „Intel“ oficialiai praneša apie šį naują standartą, kuris dar bus žinomas kaip ATX 3.0 ir ATX12VO 2.0. Mes šią jungtį seniau dar vadinome 12VHPWR, kas irgi yra teisingas pavadinimas. Tad bus įdomu koks šio standarto pavadinimas bus naudojamas dažniausiai.
„Intel“ patvirtino, kad 12VHPWR jungtis galės tiekti iki 600 W energijos PCIe 5.0 vaizdo plokštėms. Papildomos keturios duomenų linijos leis vaizdo plokštei bendrauti su maitinimo bloku ir pranešti kiek energijos jai reikia. Įdomu, kad „Intel“ užsimena, kad būsimoms PCIe 5.0 vaizdo plokštėms tikrai reikės daug energijos, nes jos bus dar didesnės ir galingesnės. Tad norint panaudoti šią galią reikės tinkamo maitinimo bloko.
- A new 12VHPWR connector will power most, if not all, future PCIe 5.0 desktop Add-in cards (e.g., graphics cards). This new connector provides up to 600 watts directly to any PCIe 5.0 Add-in/graphics card. It also includes sideband signals that will allow the power supply to communicate the power limit it can provide to any PCIe 5.0 graphic card.
- New guidelines reflect the PCIe CEM Gen 5 power excursion limit for PCIe 5.0 add-in cards that was published in November 2021. Updated specifications include new DC output voltage regulation that will be necessary for managing new power excursion requirements.
- ATX12VO 2.0 also adds the I_PSU% feature to desktop platforms – delivering an Intel-driven innovation previously available on mobile and server platforms. This feature provides benefits to small form-factor (SFF) systems that can’t employ larger power supplies. It also provides cost efficiencies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as they are better able to right-size PSU selection to meet system requirements.
Why It Matters: With ATX 3.0 and ATX12VO 2.0 specs, compliant PSUs coming to market will be essential for desktop users that want to get the best possible performance from their next-gen PCIe 5.0 desktop graphics cards. These next-gen cards are going to be bigger and more powerful than before. Users will be able to maximize their system performance by having the proper power supplies in place.
Man rodos tuoj atskiro case reikes VGA ir PSU
Bus moduliniai 😀