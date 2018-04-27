Išaiškinta situacija dėl „Ryzen“ naudojimo su negamykliniu aušintuvu

Šią savaitę kilo šiokia tokia sumaištis, kai kažkas AMD tinklapyje pastebėjo įrašą, kuris sako, jog su „Ryzen“ naudojant ne gamyklinį aušintuvą netenkame garantijos. AMD pataisė įrašą ir dabar viskas aišku. Naudoti kitą nei gamyklinį aušintuvą galima, tik jis turi atitikti keliamas aušinimo specifikacijas. Jei taip nutiktų, kad procesorius sugestų dėl per silpno/blogo aušintuvo garantija nebūtų taikoma.

Naują įrašą galite rasti čia.

Is the warranty for my AMD Processor-in-a-Box (PIB) still valid if I use a different heatsink/fan (HSF) other than the one provided in the PIB?

Yes, provided that the selected HSF, when properly installed and used, supports operation of the AMD processor in conformance with AMD’s publicly available specifications. Use of HSF solutions determined by AMD as incapable of such performance or which are determined to have contributed to the failure of the processor shall invalidate the warranty.