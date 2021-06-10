Patvirtinta: nauja „Battlefield“ dalis tikrai vadinsis „Battlefield 2042“

Kaip ir buvo prognozuota, taip ir įvyko. Sekantis „Battlefield“ serijos žaidimas vadinsis „Battlefield 2042“. Žaidimo veiksmas plėtosis netolimoje ateityje su naujoviško tipo kovos arenomis. Vienoje kovoje galės dalyvauti net 128 žaidėjai, bus atnaujinti tokie režimai kaip Conquest ir Breakthrough, o taip pat bus pasiūlytas naujas Hazard Zone režimas. Tiesa, PS4 žaidėjai galės rengti tik 64 žaidėjų kovas, o kitose platformose bus 128 žaidėjų režimas.

Dabar planuojama „Battlefield 2042“ žaidimą išleisti spalio 22 dieną. Jis bus skirtas asmeniniams kompiuteriams, „Xbox One“, „Xbox Series X/S“, PS4 ir PS5 konsolėms. Bazinė žaidimo versija kainuos nuo 59.99 USD, „Gold Edition“ kaina bus nuo 89.99 USD, o „Ultimate Edition“ kainuos nuo 109.99 USD. Kaina skiriasi nuo platformos.

Key Features

Welcome to A World Transformed – U.S.A. and Russia stand at the brink of war. Proxy wars have waged for decades, generating experienced but displaced combat veterans. These Specialists use their skills to shape the future- a future worth fighting for.

– U.S.A. and Russia stand at the brink of war. Proxy wars have waged for decades, generating experienced but displaced combat veterans. These Specialists use their skills to shape the future- a future worth fighting for. Battle Through Epic, Changing Battlegrounds – Battlefield 2042 introduces seven vast maps for up to 128 players. From Seoul’s cities to Egypt’s deserts, every map offers a unique experience based on the natural environment.

– Battlefield 2042 introduces seven vast maps for up to 128 players. From Seoul’s cities to Egypt’s deserts, every map offers a unique experience based on the natural environment. Employ A Cutting-edge Arsenal – Customize weapons, gadgets and vehicles in-battle to tip the scales in your favor. Summon a robotic dog built for battle, employ a grappling hook or don your very own wingsuit.

– Customize weapons, gadgets and vehicles in-battle to tip the scales in your favor. Summon a robotic dog built for battle, employ a grappling hook or don your very own wingsuit. Choosing and Equipping Your Specialist – Choose your role on the battlefield and form hand-tailored squads through the new Specialist system. Based on Battlefield‘s four Classes, Specialists have one unique Specialty and Trait-but the rest of the loadout is fully customizable.

* Pre-Order Bonuses

Early access to open beta

Baku ACB-90 melee takedown knife

„Mr. Chompy“ epic weapon charm

„Landfall“ player card background and „Old Guard“ tag

* Game Editions

Standard Edition ($59.99 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC / $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series)

Base game

Gold Edition ($89.99 on PC / $99.99 on consoles)

Base game

Early access to game launch

Year 1 Pass: Four new Specialists (one per Season), four Battle Passes (one per Season), and three Epic Skin Bundles („Blistered Earth,“ „Tempest,“ and „Cold Blood“)

Cross-Gen Bundle (consoles only)

Ultimate Edition ($109.99 on PC / $119.99 on consoles)