Naujos AMD tvarkyklės stipriai gerina „Minecraft“ spartą ir įgalina „Noise Suppression“
Naujos AMD tvarkyklės jau įgalina „Noise Suppression“ technologiją, apie kurią buvo pranešta praėjusią savaitę. „AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1“ taip pat stipriai gerina „Minecraft“ OpenGL spartą. Kai kuriais atvejais galime tikėtis net 92 % daugiau spartos, o tai tikrai patiks žaidžiantiems „Minecraft“. Tvarkyklės dar turi ir kitų pataisymų ir pagerinimų. Jų sąrašas žemiau, kaip ir likusių problemų sąrašas.
„AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1“ tvarkykles rasite AMD tinklapyje.
Highlights
- Swordsman™ Remake.
- Radeon™ Boost using Variable Rate Shading with Elden Ring™, Resident Evil Village™ and VALORANT™.
- Microsoft® Windows® 11 version 22H2.
- Microsoft® Agility SDK Release 1.602 including new minor features.
- Microsoft® Agility SDK Release 1.606 including Microsoft® Shader Model 6.7.
- Additional Vulkan® extensions. Click here for more information.
- AMD Noise Suppression
- Our newest feature: AMD Noise Suppression reduces background audio noise from your surrounding environment using a real-time deep learning algorithm, providing greater clarity and improved concentration whether you are focused on an important meeting or staying locked-in on a competitive game.
- OpenGL® Optimizations
- Up to 79% increase in performance in Minecraft™ @ 4k Fabulous settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.7.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.6.1 RS-491
- Up to 75% increase in performance in Minecraft™ @ 4k Fabulous settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.7.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6400, versus the previous software driver version 22.6.1 RS-495
- Radeon™ Super Resolution
- Expanded support for discrete Radeon™ RX 5000 and 6000 series GPUs on AMD Ryzen™ processor notebooks with hybrid graphics.
- RSR has been improved to provide a more seamless experience in borderless fullscreen mode with a performance/quality slider to personalize your gaming experience.
Fixed Issues
- Lower than expected Folding@home™ compute performance with OpenCL™ API on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800.
- Auto Undervolt may disable Zero RPM fan feature.
- Hitman 3™ may freeze when rapidly switching between windows in Fullscreen Exclusive mode.
- Video upscaling in browsers appears blurry with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon® RX 6900 XT Graphics.
- Enhanced Sync may cause games to lock to 15FPS with video playback on extended monitors.
Known Issues
- Stuttering may be experienced while playing Call of Duty®: Warzone™ on the Caldera map with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics.
- Radeon™ Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh™ 2.
- Virtual Reality headsets may flicker with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Graphics.
- GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.
- Display may flicker black during video playback plus gameplay on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
Naujausi komentarai