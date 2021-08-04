Nutekinti „Intel“ procesorių kodiniai pavadinimai po „Meteor Lake“
„Reddit“ forume bus pateikta informacija apie „Intel“ procesorių kodinius pavadinimu po „Meteor Lake“. Kartu su pavadinimais buvo pateiktas ir trumpas aprašymas ką būsimi procesoriai galės siūlyti ir kiek turės branduolių. Dabar įrašas jau pašalintas, o jo tikrumo patvirtini irgi niekas negali.
Po „Meteor Lake“ procesorių 2023 metų pabaigoje turėtų pasirodyti „Arrow Lake“, o 2024 metų pabaigoje „Lunar Lake“ procesoriai. Abi procesorių šeimos naudos „Lion Cove“ didelės spartos ir „Skymont“ mažuosius branduolius. „Arrow Cove“ turėtų gauti 8 didelius ir net 32 mažus branduolius. Toliau seksiantys „Lunar Cove“ procesorių branduolių konfigūracija nežinoma, o gamyba turėtų vykti pas TSMC naudojant 3 nm litografiją.
2025 metais iš „Intel“ tikimasi visiškos revoliucijos procesorių segmente. Teigiama, kad su „Nova Lake“ gausime didžiausius architektūros pasikeitimus nuo 2006 metų, kai pasirodė „Core“ procesoriai. Nauja būsima architektūra bus sukurta nuo pradžių, panašiai kaip AMD padarė su „Zen“. Iš „Nova Lake“ procesorių tikimasi 50 % spartos šuolio lyginant su „Lunar Lake“ procesoriais. „Nova Lake“ turės „Panther Cove“ didžiuosius ir „Darkmont“ mažuosius branduolius.
Alder Lake (Golden Cove/Gracemont) Q4’21 / Q1’22predicted to be competitively weak vs AMD/Apple offerings that time.
Raptor Lake (Raptor Cove / Gracemont) Q3’22 / Q4’2210% CPU perf boost and 8/16 configuration puts intel back on par but expect AMD/Apple to refresh their products as well.
Meteor Lake (Redwood Cove / Crestmont) Q2’23Intel’s first true chiplet or tile based design. Different dies built on TSMC / Intel processes. More of a node shrink with single digit performance improvements. AMD will again extend lead with Zen 4+ / 5.
Arrow Lake (Lion Cove / Skymont) Q4’23Will feature an updated compute tile with 8/32 config for the high end enthusiast products. Might achieve parity with AMD offerings at the time but loses out to Apple in power efficiency.
Lunar Lake (Lion Cove / Skymont) Q4’24This is the product that will use TSMC 3nm as reported by Nikkei. Big performance jump expected and designed to achieve parity or beat AMD and Apple in both performance and power efficiency.
Nova Lake (Panther Cove [tentative]/ Darkmont) 2025This will mark the biggest architectural change in cpu architecture since the Core architecture is introduced in 2006. Intel is working to build an entirely new architecture from the ground up much like Ryzen with up to 50% cpu performance improvement from lunar lake. This is also the reason why Glenn Hinton returned.
Na va, ties Nova Lake reikes zvalgytis i desktop upgreida 🙂 Tikekimes, kad AMD vis dar islaikys tempa ir tures konkurencinga alternatyva. Nesinoretu Core 2 Duo scenarijaus pasikartojimo.