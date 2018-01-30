„nVidia“ išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 390.77 WHQL“ tvarkykles
Sulaukėme dar vieno tvarkyklių atnaujinimo iš „nVidia“. Kaip visada, „Game Ready“ tvarkyklės yra su optimizacijomis naujiems žaidimams. Šį kartą pagerinimus gauname sekančiuose žaidimuose: „Kingdom Come: Deliverance“, „War Thunder“, „Black Desert Online“ ir „Metal Gear Survive“. Su naujomis tvarkyklėmis gauname ir įvairiausių pataisymų, tuo pačiu pateikiamas ir žinomų problemų sąras.
Fixed Issues
- [SLI][Dirt 4]: There is corruption and flickering in the game with SLI enabled. [200376552]
- [Neverwinter Nights]: Some graphics are missing. [2024453]
- [Optimus Notebook]: GeForce Experience may launch with a black screen. [2009290]
- [3DMark]: There is a drop in the benchmark performance. [2042217]
- [GeForce GTX 1080][G-SYNC]: Performance issues occurred with G-SYNC windowed mode enabled. [2032623]
- [GeForce GTX 1070 Ti][NVIDIA Control Panel]: The NVIDIA Control Panel->Output
- Dynamic Range setting does not persist but switches from Full to Limited after rebooting the system. [200378878]
Known Issues
- [NVIDIA TITAN V][G-Sync]: G-Sync displays may go blank when switching between different overclocked memory clocks multiple times. [200361272]
- [SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors. [1835763]
- [GeForce TITAN (Kepler-based)]: The OS fails after installing the graphics card on a Threadripper-enabled motherboard. [1973303]
- [Pascal GPUs][Gears of War 4]: Blue-screen crash may occur while playing the game. [2008731]
- [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Doom]: The game crashes due to the driver reverting to OpenGL 1.1 when HDR is enabled. [2049623]šas. Abu juos pamatysite žemiau.
„GeForce Game Ready 390.77 WHQL“ galite parsisiųsti iš sekančių nuorodų.
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (432 MB)
- Windows 10 32-bit
- Parsisiųsti (336 MB)
- Windows 7 64-bit
- Parisiųsti (389 MB)
- Windows 7 32-bit
- Parisisiųsti (316 MB)
