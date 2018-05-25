„nVidia“ išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 397.93 WHQL“ tvarkykles
„nVidia“ siūlo įsidiegti naujas „GeForce Game Ready 397.93 WHQL“ tvarkykles, kurios pravers tiems, kas ruošiasi žaisti „The Crew 2“ uždarą Beta ir „State of Decay 2“ žaidimus. Šios tvarkyklės būtent turi optimizacijas šiems žaidimams. Tuo pačiu dar gauname ir atnaujintus SLI profilius „DRG Initiative“ ir „Star Wars: Battlefront II“ žaidimuose. „GeForce Game Ready 397.93 WHQL“ tvarkyklės dar turi įgimtą „CUDA 9.2“ palaikymą. Su „GeForce Game Ready 397.93 WHQL“ tvarkyklėmis išspręsta ir nemažai problemų, jų sąrašą rasite žemiau.
„GeForce Game Ready 397.93 WHQL“ parsisiuntimo nuorodos:
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (492 MB)
- Windows 8/7 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (434 MB)
Fixed Issues
- [Notebook][GeForce GTX 870M]: GPU acceleration is being used for Windows Explorer. [2003577]
- [SLI][Steam]: Steam must be closed to enable or disable SLI mode. [2091966]
- [Surround][Digital Vibrance]: Digital Vibrance setting is not persistent, and reverts to the default setting when rebooting with Surround mode enabled. [2097240]
- [Wolfenstein II]: The game may freeze in the Roosevelt area. [2114563]
- [NVIDIA Control Panel]: When Windows HDR is enabled, some color formats are missing from the NVIDIA Control Panel->Display->Change Resolution page.[2117226]
- [Pascal GPU + Kepler GPU]: After installing the driver and rebooting the system, the drive may fail to load. [200394820]
- [Far Cry 5]: Green flickering occurs in the game when using HDR with non-native resolution. [200399992]
- Removed Experience Improvement Program from the NVIDIA Control Panel.
Known Issues
- [SLI][Hitman Pro: DirectX 12]: With SLI mode enabled, the game crashes if in-game HDR is ON and Windows HDR setting is OFF at lower resolutions. [200415553]
- [Surround SLI][G-Sync][Overwatch]: There is constant flickering in the game when played in a specific SLI Surround configuration (2 displays on master GPU and 1 display on slave GPU) with G-Sync mode enabled. [2130430]
- [Shadow Warrior 2][TITAN V]: After launching the game with Windows HDR setting enabled, there is flickering corruption when hovering the mouse over the game screen. [200408410]
- The issue does not occur with Windows HDR setting disabled.
- [GeForce TITAN (Kepler-based)]: The OS fails after installing the graphics card on a Threadripper-enabled motherboard. [1973303]
- [Pascal GPUs][Gears of War 4]: Blue-screen crash may occur while playing the game. [2008731]
- [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti]{Warhammer Vermintide 2][DirectX 12]: TDR errors may occur when changing resolutions in game. [200395335]. To work around, use the DirectX 11 game option.
- [Notebook][GeForce GTX 1060]: The external HDMI display blinks when playing a video from the Netflix Edge Browser or Blu-ray video in full-screen mode with Windows HDR enabled. [200410646]
- The issue does not occur when playing the Netflix video in a Chrome, Firefox, or Internet Explorer 11 browser.
- [Netflix Edge Browser]: When playing a game in full-screen mode and playing a video from the Netflix Edge Browser, blue-screen crash occurs after multiple [Alt+Tab]
- switching between the two. [200415750]
- The issue does not occur when playing the Netflix video in a Chrome browser.
- [DOTA 2][Vulkan API]: With Vulkan mode enabled, the game item slot glitches. [1877720]
- [Dead by Daylight]: NVIDIA Freestyle does not work with the game. [2116198]
- [Call of Duty: WWII][Surround]: With Surround enabled, the center Surround display is blank during gameplay. [200370257]
- [NVIDIA Control Panel][Surround]: NVIDIA Surround hot keys do not work. [200394749]
- [GeForce Experience][ShadowPlay]: The “In-Game Overlay” option cannot be enabled, nor does Shadowplay recording work. [200390642]
- The Microsoft Media Foundation library must be installed in order to use these features. Be sure to first install the Media Foundation package.
- Random DPC watchdog violation errors occur when using multiple GPUs on
- motherboards with PLX chips. [2079538]
- With HDR turned on, non HDR full-screen video playback may cause corruption/
- flicker in the video. [200410646]
- To avoid this scenario, disable Windows HDR setting before launching the video. ()
