„nVidia“ išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 398.36 WHQL“ tvarkykles
„nVidia“ vėl ragina atsinaujinti tvarkykles, ypač tuos, kurie planuoja išbandyti „The Crew 2“ žaidimą. Tai reikia padaryti dėl to, kad „GeForce Game Ready 398.36 WHQL“ turi įvairias optimizacijas naujai išleistam „The Crew 2“ žaidimui. Žaidėjai dar gauna SLI profilius „Dark Souls Remastered“, „Hand of Fate 2“, „Need for Speed Payback“ ir „Super Mega Baseball 2“ žaidimuose. Kaip visada pateikiamas ir pataisymų bei žinomų klaidų sąrašai.
„GeForce Game Ready 398.36 WHQL“ galite parsisiųsti iš žemiau esančių nuorodos:
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (493 MB)
Fixed Issues
- [Pascal GPUs][Gears of War 4][DirectX12]: Blue-screen crash may occur while playing
the game. [2008731]
- [Sterescopic 3D][NVIDIA Control Panel]: Switching the 3D display setting On and Off from the Windows display settings page has no effect on the NVIDIA Control Panel stereoscopic 3D settings page. [2045222]
- [G-SYNC]: G-SYNC may still be active after closing a game, causing the desktop to stutter.
- [Surround]: Multiple games crash when launched in Surround mode. [2181329]
- [HDR]: With HDR turned on, non HDR full-screen video playback may cause corruption/flickering in the video. [200410646]
- [Notebook]: Blue-screen crash occurs with Driver_Power_State_Failure error upon bootup. [2168487]
- Black Screen appears when booting Windows after installing the 397.93 display
driver. [200418217]
Known Issues
- [SLI][GeForce GTX 1080][G-SYNC][World of Warcraft: Legion][HDR]: Severe color corruption appears in the game after launching with the Windows HDR setting enabled. [200418344]
This issue does not occur with the Windows HDR setting disabled.
- [Surround][G-SYNC]: In Surround mode, the G-SYNC link in the NVIDIA Control Panel is missing. [200425004]
- [Surround SLI][G-SYNC][Overwatch]: There is constant flickering in the game when played in a specific SLI Surround configuration (2 displays on master GPU and 1 display on slave GPU) with G-Sync mode enabled. [2130430]
- [G-SYNC]: Windowed G-Sync mode may stutter after upgrading to Windows 10 Spring Creators Update. [2097340]
- [Shadow Warrior 2][TITAN V]: After launching the game with Windows HDR setting
enabled, there is flickering corruption when hovering the mouse over the game screen. [200408410] The issue does not occur with Windows HDR setting disabled.
Need for Speed Payback normaliai po 7mėn gavo SLI palaikyma . Mirs šitas multi gpu dalykas garantuotai
Kad jis mirs girdžiu jau 5 metus. Kaip ir kad Apple mirs. Nei jis mirs nei jis ką. Kad gavo SLI palaikymą po 7 mėn, tai dar nereiškia kad tas SLI neveikė. Pasirenki bet kokį kitą panašaus pobūdžio žaidimo profilį ir veikia be jokių problemų. Arba defaultinį profilį. Gal ir būna kokie -5% spartos netekimas.
Jeigu kas ir mirs, tai nebent proprietary SLI ar Crossfire sprendimai, o ne pats mGPU 🙂 mGPU supportas yra „isiutas“ i pacius standartinius DX12/Vulkan API, kai tu turi multiple render device’us ir gali jais manipuliuoti. Game engine’u kurejai turetu ismokti juos panaudoti efektyviai, bet tam reikia laiko, ir is principo reikia naujos kartos varikliu, kuriuose viskas tam butu pritaikyti giliai architekturiskai, o ne tik kaip supportinamas API layer’is.
O geriausiai butu, jeigu AMD ir NVIDIA ismoktu padaryti multi-chip’inius GPU, kurie butu low level’yje abstrahuoti kaip vienas render device’as. Bet tai irgi nera paprasta.