„nVidia“ išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 398.36 WHQL“ tvarkykles

„nVidia“ vėl ragina atsinaujinti tvarkykles, ypač tuos, kurie planuoja išbandyti „The Crew 2“ žaidimą. Tai reikia padaryti dėl to, kad „GeForce Game Ready 398.36 WHQL“ turi įvairias optimizacijas naujai išleistam „The Crew 2“ žaidimui. Žaidėjai dar gauna SLI profilius „Dark Souls Remastered“, „Hand of Fate 2“, „Need for Speed Payback“ ir „Super Mega Baseball 2“ žaidimuose. Kaip visada pateikiamas ir pataisymų bei žinomų klaidų sąrašai.

„GeForce Game Ready 398.36 WHQL“ galite parsisiųsti iš žemiau esančių nuorodos:

Fixed Issues

[Pascal GPUs][Gears of War 4][DirectX12]: Blue-screen crash may occur while playing

the game. [2008731]

the game. [2008731] [Sterescopic 3D][NVIDIA Control Panel]: Switching the 3D display setting On and Off from the Windows display settings page has no effect on the NVIDIA Control Panel stereoscopic 3D settings page. [2045222]

[G-SYNC]: G-SYNC may still be active after closing a game, causing the desktop to stutter.

[Surround]: Multiple games crash when launched in Surround mode. [2181329]

[HDR]: With HDR turned on, non HDR full-screen video playback may cause corruption/flickering in the video. [200410646]

[Notebook]: Blue-screen crash occurs with Driver_Power_State_Failure error upon bootup. [2168487]

Black Screen appears when booting Windows after installing the 397.93 display

driver. [200418217]

Known Issues