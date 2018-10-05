„nVidia“ išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 416.16 WHQL“ tvarkykles
„nVidia“ siūlo parsiųsti naujas „GeForce Game Ready 416.16 WHQL“ tvarkykles, kurios pagrinde skirtos palaikyti „Windows 10“ spalio mėnesio atnaujinimą. Kaip žinome, ši nauja „Windows 10“ versija leidžia išnaudoti Ray Tracing technologiją. Su naujomis tvarkyklėmis gauname ir pataisymų sąrašą, tuo pačiu pateikiamos ir žinomos problemas.
„NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 416.16 WHQL“
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (519 MB)
Fixed Issues
- [Pascal GPUs][Quake HD Remix]: Black square glitches appear when using the Quake HD Remix mod with soft shadows enabled. [2277990]
- [GeForce GTX 1060][Regime][Rainbow 6: Siege]: Temporal antialiasing causes a drop in performance. [2139724]
- [Titan Xp]: Driver error (nvlddmkm ) occurs on resume from S4. [200435536]
- [Turing GPU][[Netflix]: Playback resolution doesn’t show 4K bit rates when using a USB-C-HDMI connection. [200449656]
Known Issues
- [Windows Defender Application Guard][vGPU][Surround]: Surround cannot be enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel when running Edge Browser with Application Guard over vGPU. [200444614]
[Windows Defender Application Guard][vGPU][Surround]: Edge Browser with Application Guard cannot be opened when Surround is enabled. [200443580]
- [GeForce GTX 1060]AV receiver switches to 2-channel stereo mode after 5 seconds of audio idle. [2204857]
- [GeForce GTX 1080Ti]: Random DPC watchdog violation error when using multiple GPUs on motherboards with PLX chips. [2079538]
- [Firefox]: Cursor shows brief corruption when hovering on certain links in Firefox. [2107201]
- [Windows Media Player][Notebook][MSHybrid]: The application crashes when run on the integrated graphics after setting the NVIDIA GPU Graphics settings to High Performance. [200450782]
Naujausi komentarai