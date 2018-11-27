„nVidia“ išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 417.01 WHQL“ tvarkykles
Vėl sulaukėme tvarkyklių atnaujinimo iš „nVidia“. Šios naujausios tvarkykles pagrinde skirtos tiems, kas ruošiasi žaisti „Darksiders III“ žaidimą, nes būtent naujausia programinė įranga siūlo optimalią spartą.
Be naujai palaikomo žaidimo „GeForce Game Ready 417.01 WHQL“ dar turi ir ne vieną pataisymą, jų sąrašą rasite žemiau. Tuo pačiu paskelbtos ir žinomos problemos.
„NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 417.01 WHQL“
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (542 MiB)
- Windows 8/7 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (500 MiB)
Fixed Issues
- Monitor refresh rates higher than 30 Hz cannot be applied on 4k monitors. [2423614]
- Frame Rate Limiter 2 may not work. [2423316]
- [Turing GPUs]: Event ID 14 error may occur if CSM is disabled in the system BIOS. [2434721]
- [GeForce TX 650]: Shadowplay recordings are corrupted. [2416982]
- [G-Sync]: G-sync may not disengage after exiting games. [2418574]
- [GeForce Experience][Ansel]: Ansel images appear incomplete when the resolution is set to 30x or greater. [2082395]
Known Issues
- [GeForce GTX 1080Ti]: Random DPC watchdog violation error when using multiple GPUs on motherboards with PLX chips. [2079538]
- [Firefox]: Cursor shows brief corruption when hovering on certain links in Firefox.[2107201]
- Display corruption may occur on higher refresh rate DisplayPort monitors upon resume from sleep mode. [2438988]
- [G-Sync]: Random flickering occurs when connecting G-sync monitor + non-G-Sync HDMI monitor with G-Sync enabled. [2399845]
Naujausi komentarai