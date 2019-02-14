„nVidia“ išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 418.91 WHQL“ tvarkykles
Tie, kas nori išbandyti DLSS „Battlefield“ žaidime turės įsidiegti naujausias tvarkykles – „GeForce Game Ready 418.91 WHQL“. Šios naujos tvarkyklės taip pat įgalina DLSS palaikymą „Metro Exodus“ žaidime bei optimizuoja šio žaidimo spartą. Su tvarkyklėmis gauname ir kelis pataisymus, bet problemų sąrašas dar lieka pakankamai ilgas.
„NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 418.91 WHQL“
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (553 MB)
- Windows 7 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (507 MB)
Fixed Issues
- [Battlefield 1]: Lines appear in the terrain with NVIDIA Control Panel anisotropic filtering override enabled.[1969966]
- [GeForce RTX 20 series]: Event ID 14 error appears in event viewer logs when Digital Vibrance setting is changed. [2488424]
Known Issues
Windows 10 Issues
- [G-SYNC]: With a G-SYNC and G-SYNC Compatible display connected in clone mode, flashing occurs on games played on the G-SYNC display with G-SYNC enabled. [200482157]
- [Apex Legends]: DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG error message may appear and then the game crashes.[2503360]
- [Hitman 2]: Pixelated corruption appears in the game. [2504274]
- [Iray][OptiX]: Iray GPU acceleration crashes and falls back to CPU acceleration. [2503738]
- [HDR][Ni no Kuni 2]: Enabling HDR causes the application to crash when launched. [2483952]
- [ARK Survival]: Multiple errors and then blue-screen crash may occur when playing the game. [2453173]
- [Batman: Arkham Origins]: PhysX fog renders incorrectly [2451459]
- [Firefox]: Cursor shows brief corruption when hovering on certain links in Firefox. [2107201]
- Dynamic Super Resolution (DSR) is not available for monitors with 4k2k timings. [2496987]
- Random desktop flicker occurs on some multi-display PCs [2453059]
Windows 7 Issues
- Random TDR events occur. [2500396]
- [iRay][OptiX]: iRay GPU acceleration crashes and falls back to CPU acceleration. [2503738]
