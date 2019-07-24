„nVidia“ išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 431.60 WHQL“ tvarkykles
Su naujomis „RTX 2080 Super“ vaizdo plokštėmis, „nVidia“ siūlo ir naujas „GeForce Game Ready 431.60 WHQL“ tvarkykles. Kaip jau supratote, būtent šios tvarkyklės ir palaiko RTX 2080S vaizdo plokštes. Su šiomis tvarkyklėmis dar palaikomi nauji „G-Sync Compatible“ monitoriai. Su „GeForce Game Ready 431.60 WHQL“ tvarkykles dar gausime optimalią spartą „Wolfenstein: Youngblood“, „Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot“, „Madden NFL 20“ ir pirmame „Metro Exodus“ papildyme.
„NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 431.60 WHQL“
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (541 MB)
- Windows 7 64-bit
- Parsisiųsti (497 MB)
Fixed Issues
- [SLI][GeForce GTX 1080][Notebook]: The display flickers when using SLI. [2622166]
- [World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth]: Terrain and icons flicker randomly in the game. [2633205]
- HDR option is missing from the Windows Control Panel. [200534450]
Known Issues
- [NVIDIA Control Panel]: When the 3D Settings page->Vertical Sync setting is set to Adaptive Sync (half refresh rate), V-Sync works only at the native refresh rate after rebooting the system. [2543187]
- [Tom Clancy’s The Division II]: The game may crash when played in DirectX 12 mode [2587043/200406322]
- [Mortal Kombat 11]: Random white and green flickering occurs in the game.[2599980]
- Mouse cursor may not render correctly after exiting a game. [2645203]
