„nVidia“ išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 436.30 WHQL“ tvarkykles
Naujos tvarkyklės iš „nVidia“. Šis tvarkyklių leidimas skirtas suteikti optimalią spartą „Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PC Open Beta“, „Gears 5“ ir „Borderlands 3“ žaidimuose. Su „GeForce Game Ready 436.30 WHQL“ tvarkyklėmis taip pat gauname įvairių pataisymų, jų sąrašą rasite žemiau, taip pat pateikiamas ir likusių nesklandumų sąrašas.
„NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 436.30 WHQL“ tvarkyklės
- WIN 10 64-bit [Desktop]
- Parsisiųsti (568 MB)
- WIN 10 64-bit [Mobile]
- Parsisiųsti (568 MB)
- WIN 7 64-bit [Desktop]
- Parsisiųsti (525 MB)
Fixed Issues
- [Fortnite][CS:Go]: Eliminated cases of stutter when Ultra low latency mode was enabled. [2682105]
- [Forza Motorsport 6/7]: The game may crash during gameplay. [2686338]
- [World of Warcraft]: The game may flicker at the character-selection screen. [2684628]
- [Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M]: The GPU clock speed on some notebooks is stuck at the base clock speed and does not boost. [2683147]
- [GeForce RTX 20 series][Forza Horizon 4][Gears of War 4][Gears 5]: Colored corruption may appear on some surfaces throughout the game. [200544234]
- [Firefox][G-SYNC]: When G-SYNC is enabled, flickering occurs with YouTube fullscreen video playback on FireFox when hovering over the timeline. [200544130]
- [Control][DirectX 12][Pascal GPUs]: Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to nvlddmkm.sys when in-game software Ray Tracing is enabled. [200543646]
Known Issues
- [G-SYNC]: NVIDIA G-SYNC might not be enabled automatically for monitors newly approved as G-SYNC-Compatible upon updating the driver. [200544252]. To work around, enable the monitor by opening the NVIDIA Control Panel->Display->Set Up G-SYNC page, then select the display and select Enable settings for the selected display.
- [SpaceEngine]: The game crashes when launched. [2684322]
- [UBOAT]: The game crashes due to memory allocation issues when launching Sandbox mode from the main menu. [2694301]
- [Tom Clancy’s The Division II]: The game may crash when played in DirectX 12 mode.
[200406322]
- [FIFA 19]: The game may crash to the desktop. [2690624]
- [Vulkan-based games]: Error message appears in the game when invoking GeForce
Experience Freestyle or Ansel using the hot keys. [200549987] [Win7]
