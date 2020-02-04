„nVidia“ išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 442.19 WHQL“ tvarkykles
„nVidia“ vėl siūlo atsinaujini vaizdo plokščių tvarkykles, šįkart į „GeForce Game Ready 442.19 WHQL“. Su naujomis tvarkyklėmis gausime optimalią spartą „Zombie Army: Dead War 4“ žaidime. Taip pat oficialų palaikymą gauna „Apex Legends Season 4“ ir „Metro Exodus: Sam’s Story“ žaidimai. Kartu išplečiamos „Maximum Framrate“ funkcijos galimybės. Dabar maksimalus ribojamas kadrų kiekis per sekundę (fps) bus 1000, o minimalus 20. Dar praplečiamas „G-Sync Compatible“ monitorių sąrašas su sekančiais modeliais: „ASUS VG259QM“, „Dell AW2521HF“ ir „LG 34GN850“.
Su „GeForce Game Ready 442.19 WHQL“ tvarkyklėmis dar gauname ir įvairių pataisymų, jų sąrašas žemiau. „nVidia“ taip pat skelbia ir likusių problemų sąrašą.
„NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 442.19 WHQL“
- WIN 10 64-bit [Desktop]
- Parsisiųsti (575 MB)
- WIN 10 64-bit [Mobile]
- Parsiųsti (575 MB)
Fixed Issues
- [The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine]: The game may crash when a user reaches a specific cut scene. [2726931]
- [Maxwell GPUs][OpenCL]: SETI@Home shows driver TDR occuring on Maxwell GPUs using OpenCL. [2739609]
- [Call of Duty Modern Warfare]: Streaming of gameplay using OBS will randomly stop. [2743477]
- [Battleye][Low-Latency Mode]: Launching Battleye with NVIDIA Low Latency Mode set to Ultra may cause DWM to reset. [2775906]
- [SLI+G-SYNC Stutter]: User may experience minor stuttering when using NVIDIA SLI in combination with G-SYNC. [2778783]
- [Doom (2016)]: The game crashes when launched on GeForce 600/700 series (Kepler) GPUs [2791124]
- [NVENC]: Memory leak occurs. [2805384]
- [Multiple Apps][SLI][G-SYNC]: Stuttering and drop in frame rate occurs during gameplay with SLI and G-SYNC enabled [200566678]
Known Issues
- [Mortal Kombat]: The game may randomly crash to the desktop without error [2813996]
- [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]
- [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Vulkan][HDR]:Corrupted flickering occurs when in-game HDR is enabled. [200585136]
To work around, either disable HDR or use DirectX 12 mode.
- [Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641]
To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.
