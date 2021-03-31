NVIDIA išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 465.89 WHQL“ tvarkykles
Naujos NVIDIA tvarkykles bus reikalingos tiems, kas nori naudoti ReBAR technologiją. Šios „GeForce Game Ready 465.89 WHQL“ tvarkyklės taip pat turi optimizacijas „Dirt 5“ Ray Tracing atnaujinimui, „Evil Genius 2: World Domination“ ir „KINGDOM HEARTS“ žaidimams. Su tvarkyklėmis gauname įvairių pataisymų, jų sąrašas žemiau. Skelbiamas ir likusių problemų sąrašas.
„NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 465.89 WHQL“ tvarkykles galite parsisiųsti iš žemiau esančių nuorodų
Game Ready for Outriders
This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the launch of Outriders, which features NVIDIA DLSS technology. Additionally, this release also provides optimal day-1 support for:
- DIRT 5’s new ray tracing update
- The launch of Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- The launch of the KINGDOM HEARTS Series on the Epic Games Store
Gaming Technology
- Includes support for Resizable BAR across the GeForce RTX 30 Series of Desktop and Notebook GPUs
- Includes beta support for virtualization on GeForce GPU
Application Profiles
Added the following SLI profiles.
- Shenmue III (NVIDIA Turing GPUs only)
- The Medium (NVIDIA Turing GPUs only)
Other Changes
- Added support for extended DP-to-HDMI 2.1 PCON clock frequency range to better support 8K TVs.
- Changed the G-SYNC on-screen status indicator to be less obtrusive.
Fixed Issues
- [Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan]: Smoke appears pixelated. [3266916]
- [Vulkan][X4: Foundations 4.00/X4: Cradle of Humanity] The game may crash on GeForce RTX 30 Series. [200701230]
- [GeForce RTX 3090]: Blue-screen crash occurs when Samsung Odyssey G9 is paired with HDMI TV. [3240366]
- [GeForce RTX 2060]: Blue-screen crash (DPC_WATCHDOGS_VIOLATION) occurs when playing a game and watching YouTube video simultaneously. [3196272]
- [Sunset Overdrive]: The application may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings [2750770]
- Realtek Displayport-to-HDMI 2.1 protocol converter clock limited to 600MHz pixel clock [3202060]
- [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere/Turing GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566].
- [GFE Screenshot/HDR]: Application screenshots are washed out when HDR is enabled [3229781]
Known Issues
- [World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]
- [Supreme Commander/Supreme Commander 2]: The games experience low FPS. [3231218/3230880]
- [Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]
- [Adobe Camera RAW 12.x]: RAW files may show up black in Adobe Lightroom. [3266883]
- [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]
- [VR]: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 VR may stutter if Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling is disabled. [3246674]
- [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
