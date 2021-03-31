NVIDIA išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 465.89 WHQL“ tvarkykles

Naujos NVIDIA tvarkykles bus reikalingos tiems, kas nori naudoti ReBAR technologiją. Šios „GeForce Game Ready 465.89 WHQL“ tvarkyklės taip pat turi optimizacijas „Dirt 5“ Ray Tracing atnaujinimui, „Evil Genius 2: World Domination“ ir „KINGDOM HEARTS“ žaidimams. Su tvarkyklėmis gauname įvairių pataisymų, jų sąrašas žemiau. Skelbiamas ir likusių problemų sąrašas.

„NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 465.89 WHQL“ tvarkykles galite parsisiųsti iš žemiau esančių nuorodų

Game Ready for Outriders

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the launch of Outriders, which features NVIDIA DLSS technology. Additionally, this release also provides optimal day-1 support for:

DIRT 5’s new ray tracing update

The launch of Evil Genius 2: World Domination

The launch of the KINGDOM HEARTS Series on the Epic Games Store

Gaming Technology

Includes support for Resizable BAR across the GeForce RTX 30 Series of Desktop and Notebook GPUs

Includes beta support for virtualization on GeForce GPU

Application Profiles

Added the following SLI profiles.

Shenmue III (NVIDIA Turing GPUs only)

The Medium (NVIDIA Turing GPUs only)

Other Changes

Added support for extended DP-to-HDMI 2.1 PCON clock frequency range to better support 8K TVs.

Changed the G-SYNC on-screen status indicator to be less obtrusive.

Fixed Issues

[Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan]: Smoke appears pixelated. [3266916]

[Vulkan][X4: Foundations 4.00/X4: Cradle of Humanity] The game may crash on GeForce RTX 30 Series. [200701230]

[GeForce RTX 3090]: Blue-screen crash occurs when Samsung Odyssey G9 is paired with HDMI TV. [3240366]

[GeForce RTX 2060]: Blue-screen crash (DPC_WATCHDOGS_VIOLATION) occurs when playing a game and watching YouTube video simultaneously. [3196272]

[Sunset Overdrive]: The application may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings [2750770]

Realtek Displayport-to-HDMI 2.1 protocol converter clock limited to 600MHz pixel clock [3202060]

[G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere/Turing GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566].

[GFE Screenshot/HDR]: Application screenshots are washed out when HDR is enabled [3229781]

Known Issues