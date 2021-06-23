NVIDIA išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 471.11 WHQL“ tvarkykles
Naujos „GeForce Game Ready 471.11 WHQL“ tvarkyklės tikrai pravers tiems, kas nori išbandyti Ray Tracing efektus „DOOM Eternal“ žaidime, o taip pat DLSS technologiją. Tvarkyklės taip pat palaiko „LEGO Builder Journey“ RT efektus ir DLSS. Su „GeForce Game Ready 471.11 WHQL“ dar gauname optimalią spartą F1 2021 žaidime.
NVIDIA dar praneša, kad „GeForce Game Ready 471.11 WHQL“ tvarkyklės yra suderinamos su „Windows“ gegužės dideliu atnaujinimu. Turintys senesnes „Kepler“ vaizdo plokštes turėtų atminti, kad 470 serijos tvarkyklės bus paskutinės, kurios palaikys šias grafikos kortas. Naujos tvarkyklės dar prideda keturių „G-Sync Compatible“ monitorių palaikymą.
|MANUFACTURER
|MODEL
|HDR
|SIZE
|LCD Type
|Resolution
|VRR Range
|AOC
|AG274US4R6B
|Yes
|27″
|IPS
|3840×2160 (4K)
|48-144Hz
|AOC
|AG254FWG8R4
|Yes
|24.5″
|IPS
|1920×1080 (FHD)
|48-144Hz
|ASUS
|VG28UQL1A
|No
|28″
|IPS
|3840×2160 (4K)
|48-144Hz
|LG
|32GN650/32GN63T
|Yes
|32″
|IPS
|2560×1440 (QHD)
|60-144Hz
„GeForce Game Ready 471.11 WHQL“ tvarkyklės galite parsisiųsti iš žemiau esančių nuorodų.
Fixed Issues
- [World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]
- [SLI][GeForce GTX 980M]: The system locks with a black screen upon booting into Windows. no repro with 457.51. [3266090]
- [Surround][GeForce RTX 3090]: With Surround active, setting Bezel Correction disables Surround. [3286449]
- [Crossfire][GeForce Experience][FreeStyle]: Freestyle might not work on Crossfire after the game is updated. [200736765]
- [HDR]: Some specific HDMI displays might show some flickering in HDR mode. [200729987]
- [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]
- [NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: Colors may appear incorrect in games if sharpen Freestyle filter is used with HDR enabled. [200658208]
- Display may flicker or lose signal when launching a game on an adaptive-sync VRR monitor in multi-monitor configuration when sharing the same display mode [3314055]
- DisplayPort monitor may not wake from sleep when connected in extended mode with an HDMI 2.1 display that is powered off. [3281998]
Known Issues
- [Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]
- [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- DPC latency is higher when color mode is set to 8-bit color compared to 10-bit color. [3316424]
720 MB, kur tai matyta!
CD kompaktuose 😛