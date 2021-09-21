NVIDIA išleidžia „GeForce Game Ready 472.12 WHQL“ tvarkykles („Windows 11“ suderinamumas)

Naujausios NVIDIA „GeForce Game Ready 472.12 WHQL“ tvarkyklės pasiūlys optimalų veikimą su 8 naujais žaidimais, o taip pat yra suderinamos su „Windows 11“. Priminsime, kad „Windows 11“ išleidimas įvyks spalio 5 dieną.

„GeForce Game Ready 472.12 WHQL“ tvarkyklės pasiūlys optimalią spartą 8 naujuose žaidimuose: „Alan Wake Remastered“, „Deathloop“, „Diablo II: Resurrected“, „Far Cry 6“, „Hot Wheels Unleashed“, INDUSTRIA, „New World“, „World War Z Aftermath“. Šios tvarkyklės taip pat turi keletą pataisymų, jų sąrašas žemiau.

„NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 472.12 WHQL“

Highlights

Game Ready For Windows 11

Throughout NVIDIA’s history, we’ve supported every new Windows operating system at release with dedicated drivers, ensuring our customers receive optimized performance and access to the latest Windows features. Today, we have released our Game Ready and NVIDIA Studio drivers for Windows 11’s October 5th official release, having supported Windows 11 preview builds with WHQL-certified drivers since June.

Gamers get full support for DirectX 12 Ultimate on GeForce RTX graphics cards and laptops, G-SYNC HDR monitor owners can enhance SDR games with Microsoft’s Auto HDR, and RTX graphic cards are primed to support DirectStorage.

Creators and workers receive new ways to organize and manage their desktops using snap tools, enhanced multi-monitor functionality, and advanced support for touch screens, voice controls, and pen input devices.

Folks relying on web calls and video conferencing will find innumerable improvements, along with integrated Microsoft Teams, and NVIDIA Broadcast enhancements thanks to under the hood Windows 11 changes.

And STEM students will now have access to NVIDIA’s world-leading AI software platform directly on their Windows 11 PCs; CUDA on Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) makes it possible for STEM students to run GPU-accelerated AI using a variety of frameworks and applications.

Game Ready For Eight New Games

The next few weeks are packed with big game releases, and our newest Game Ready Driver delivers optimized support for them all.

Alan Wake Remastered : Remedy Entertainment has revamped their 2010 action-adventure game for a new generation of hardware. Available October 5th, with both story expansions included, Alan Wake Remastered also features NVIDIA DLSS, accelerating frame rates by up to 2X at 4K. Check out our dedicated DLSS article to learn more about Alan Wake Remastered and the 28 DLSS games added to our supported list this month.

: Remedy Entertainment has revamped their 2010 action-adventure game for a new generation of hardware. Available October 5th, with both story expansions included, Alan Wake Remastered also features NVIDIA DLSS, accelerating frame rates by up to 2X at 4K. Check out our dedicated DLSS article to learn more about Alan Wake Remastered and the 28 DLSS games added to our supported list this month. Deathloop : Today’s Game Ready Driver includes support for NVIDIA Reflex in the newly-released, critically acclaimed action game from Arkane. Switch Reflex on in the game options, and your system latency will be reduced by up to 40%, for a more responsive experience. Learn more in our new NVIDIA Reflex article.

: Today’s Game Ready Driver includes support for NVIDIA Reflex in the newly-released, critically acclaimed action game from Arkane. Switch Reflex on in the game options, and your system latency will be reduced by up to 40%, for a more responsive experience. Learn more in our new NVIDIA Reflex article. Diablo II: Resurrected: The Y2K action-RPG classic and it’s Lord of Destruction expansion pack have received a visual overhaul in Diablo II: Resurrected. Out September 23rd, the remaster boasts 16:9 and 4K support, a Battle.net integration for easy multiplayer, and a toggle that instantly switches you back to original graphics.

The Y2K action-RPG classic and it’s Lord of Destruction expansion pack have received a visual overhaul in Diablo II: Resurrected. Out September 23rd, the remaster boasts 16:9 and 4K support, a Battle.net integration for easy multiplayer, and a toggle that instantly switches you back to original graphics. Far Cry 6 : Launching October 7th, Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 sees players running and gunning across the fictional country of Yara, to take down a dictator played by Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito.

: Launching October 7th, Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 sees players running and gunning across the fictional country of Yara, to take down a dictator played by Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito. Hot Wheels Unleashed : Create and race on your own Hot Wheels tracks, hosted in real world environments, where everyday objects can become part of your course. Available September 30th.

: Create and race on your own Hot Wheels tracks, hosted in real world environments, where everyday objects can become part of your course. Available September 30th. INDUSTRIA : Travel to an alt-reality Cold War East Berlin in INDUSTRIA to fight through a single-player first-person shooter that features ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS-accelerated graphics on GeForce RTX PCs.

: Travel to an alt-reality Cold War East Berlin in INDUSTRIA to fight through a single-player first-person shooter that features ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS-accelerated graphics on GeForce RTX PCs. New World : Amazon’s New World massively multiplayer online role-playing game launches September 28th, following a recent open beta that was sampled by hundreds of thousands of gamers.

: Amazon’s New World massively multiplayer online role-playing game launches September 28th, following a recent open beta that was sampled by hundreds of thousands of gamers. World War Z Aftermath: Saber Interactive’s co-op zombie shooter hits Steam on September 21st as World War Z: Aftermath. Included is a bunch of new content, on top of everything from World War Z: Game of the Year Edition, as well as a new, optional first-person perspective for more immersive zombie slaughtering.

New Games Supported By GeForce Experience’s Optimal Settings

GeForce Experience’s one-click optimal settings enable you to instantly configure game options for your system’s hardware, giving you smooth, optimized gameplay. Over 1000 titles are supported, and since our last driver release we’ve added support for 10 more:

Bravely Default II

Deathloop

GRIT

Icarus

Myst (2021)

NBA 2K22

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari No Kiseki

Twelve Minutes

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt

GeForce Experience also enables you to capture and stream your gameplay, take screenshots, upload videos to social networks, and more. For all the details, head here.

Test Drive New NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) On Elder Scrolls Online Test Servers

Many gamers want higher frame rates. But others have plenty of FPS and instead want to maximize image quality. NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) is a new AI-based anti-aliasing mode for users who have spare GPU headroom and want higher levels of image quality. DLAA uses the same technology developed for DLSS, but works on a native resolution image to maximize image quality instead of boosting performance. The first implementation is available today on the Elder Scrolls Online test servers.

Fixed Issues

[Watch Dogs Legion]: Stuttering may occur in the game with ReBAR enabled. [3356008]

[Battlefield V][DirectX 12]: The game may crash with HDR enabled. [3353767]

[Redshift3D]: GPU clocks may get stuck at the maximum rate. [3324452]

[NVIDIA Control Panel]: After overinstalling the driver using express install when GPU scaling is enabled, the 0.59x upscaling factor is missing from the NVIDIA Control Panel scaling resolution list (Display > Change Resolution page). [200765424]

Known Issues