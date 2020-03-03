„nVidia“ nusprendė GTC 2020 renginį padaryti internetiniu

Pastaruoju metu daug renginių yra atšaukiama dėl koronaviruso grėsmės, bet GTC 2020 konferencija vyks, nors ir bus transliuojama tik internetu. „nVidia“ nusprendė, kad GTC 2020 renginiui vykstant kaip įprastai kiltų per didelė grėsmė dėl lankytojų ir pranešėjų sveikatos. Dėl to visi pranešimai bus transliuojami tik internetu, tarp jų ir pačio Jensen Huang. Priminsime, kad GTC 2020 konferencija yra suplanuota kovo 22-26 dienomis.

Jau įsigijusiems bilietus į GTC 2020 bus grąžinti pinigai, bet kitos patirtos išlaidos nebus kompensuojamos. „nVidia“ būtinai norint surengti GTC 2020 konferenciją galime tikėtis joje išgirsti kažką įdomaus apie būsimus „nVidia“ produktus, bet realaus vaizdo plokščių išleidimo tikėtis nereikia.

NVIDIA has decided to shift GTC 2020 on March 22-26 to an online event due to growing concern over the coronavirus.

This decision to move the event online instead of at the San Jose Convention Center reflects our top priority: the health and safety of our employees, our partners and our customers.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will still deliver a keynote address, which will be available exclusively by livestream. We’re working to schedule that and will share details once they’re available.

We will be working with our conference speakers to begin publishing their talks online beginning in the weeks ahead. Please visit https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/gtc/ for updates.

Additionally, for those in NVIDIA’s developer program, we plan to schedule availability with our researchers, engineers and solution architects to answer technical questions.

Those who have registered for a GTC pass will receive a full refund. Stay tuned for details.

We’re grateful to the great many individuals and partners who have worked to support this event and thank them for their understanding during these unusual times.