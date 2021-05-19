NVIDIA oficialiai praneša apie RTX 30 LHR vaizdo plokščių seriją

Jau kuris laikas kalbama apie naujas RTX 30 vaizdo plokščių versijas su „Ethereum“ kasimo apribojimu. NVIDIA iki šiol apie tai nieko oficialaus nebuvo paskelbusi, bet tyla baigėsi. Kompanija dabar praneša, kad naujos versijos turės LHR (Lite Hash Rate) prierašą, o tai reiškia per pus mažesnę ETH kasimo spartą (tuo pačiu bus paveiktas ir kitų valiutų kasimo greitis, kurios naudoja „Ethash“ algoritmą). Kitos kripto valiutos ir algoritmai lieka nepaveikti.

Naujausios „GeForce Game Ready 466.47 WHQL“ tvarkyklės jau turi naujos RTX 30 serijos vaizdo plokščių įrenginių kodus. Tai reiškia, kad tai bus pirmosios tvarkyklės, kurios palaiko LHR vaizdo plokščių versijas. Reikia paminėti, kad LHR apribojimų neturi RTX 3090 vaizdo plokštės.

Iki pat šiol visi manė, kad NVIDIA padarys taip, kad nebus įmanoma atskirti LHR ir ne LHR versijų, bet viskas bus kur kas paprasčiau. Naujos RTX 30 LHR versijos turės arba sutrumpintą arba pilną Lite Hash Rate prierašą parduotuvėse. Tai taip pat bus paminėta ir ant vaizdo plokštės pakuotės. Šios naujos LHR versijos jau greitai atsidurs prekyboje, bet didelio jų kiekio ir mažesnių kainų kažin ar sulauksime.

A Further Step to Getting GeForce Cards into the Hands of Gamers

We’re reducing the hash rate of newly manufactured GeForce RTX 3080, 3070 and 3060 Ti graphics cards so they’re less desirable to miners.

GeForce products are made for gamers — and packed with innovations. Our RTX 30 Series is built on our second-generation RTX architecture, with dedicated RT Cores and Tensor Cores, delivering amazing visuals and performance to gamers and creators.

Because NVIDIA GPUs are programmable, users regularly discover new applications for them, from weather simulation and gene sequencing to deep learning and robotics. Mining cryptocurrency is one of them.

Halving Hash Rate

To help get GeForce GPUs in the hands of gamers, we announced in February that all GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards shipped with a reduced Ethereum hash rate.

Today, we’re taking additional measures by applying a reduced ETH hash rate to newly manufactured GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards. These cards will start shipping in late May.

Clear Communication to Gamers

Because these GPUs originally launched with a full hash rate, we want to ensure that customers know exactly what they’re getting when they buy GeForce products. To help with this, our GeForce partners are labeling the GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti cards with a “Lite Hash Rate,” or “LHR,” identifier. The identifier will be in retail product listings and on the box.

This reduced hash rate only applies to newly manufactured cards with the LHR identifier and not to cards already purchased.

GeForce Is Made for Gaming

GeForce RTX GPUs have introduced a range of cutting-edge technologies — RTX real-time ray tracing, AI-powered DLSS frame rate booster, NVIDIA Reflex super-fast response rendering for best system latency, and many more — created to meet the needs of gamers and those who create digital experiences.

We believe this additional step will get more GeForce cards at better prices into the hands of gamers everywhere.