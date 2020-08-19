NVIDIA planuoja GTC 2020 renginį spalio 5 dieną

NVIDIA praneša, kad spalio 5 dieną surengs skaitmeninę GTC 2020 konferenciją. Ją, kaip įprasta, ves kompanijos generalinis direktorius, Jensen Huang. Viena GTC konferencija jau vyko šiemet, tada gegužės mėnesį Jensen atskleidė pirmą „Ampere“ grafikos akseleratorių skirta serveriams su masyviu A100 lustu ir 40 GB HBM2 atminties.

GTC renginių metu dažniausiai kalbama apie darbui skirtus produktus, o žaidėjai savo „GeForce“ renginio sulauks rugsėjo 1 dieną. Šio renginio metu turėtume sužinoti apie pirmų „Ampere“ architektūros vaizdo plokščių žaidėjams išleidimą. Galingiausia iš jų turėtų turėti net 24 GB atminties ir galingą GA102 grafikos procesorių su daugiau nei 5000 CUDA branduolių.

NVIDIA today announced that it will be hosting its GPU Technology Conference, running Oct. 5-9, and featuring a recorded keynote address by CEO and founder Jensen Huang.

GTC will feature the latest innovations in AI, data science, graphics, high-performance and edge computing, networking, autonomous machines and VR for a broad range of industries and government services. Seven separate programming streams will run across North America, Europe, Israel, India, Taiwan, Japan and Korea — each with access to live demos, specialized content, local startups and sponsors.

“GTC is the only conference that brings together the leading developers, top decision makers in business and government, experts from research institutions and leading platform providers to advance the state of the art in the foremost areas of technology,” said Greg Estes, vice president of corporate marketing and developer programs at NVIDIA. “We’re thrilled to be able to share the amazing work of more than 500 experts from NVIDIA and our worldwide community to solve today’s toughest challenges.”

GTC will include over 500 sessions, including live sessions and on-demand recordings. Live sessions will offer attendees the opportunity to ask questions and interact with experts in AI and other fields from a diverse lineup of companies and organizations. Many of the world’s leading technology organizations will be participating. Sponsors include AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, Facebook, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, VMware, Cisco, Lenovo, ASUS, Booz Allen Hamilton, and IBM.

GTC will also include a series of panels bringing together experts and policymakers to discuss topics ranging from national strategies to equitable AI.

Developers can strengthen their skills by registering to participate in one of 16 full-day training workshops organized by the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute. Available around the world, the workshops teach the latest skills in CUDA®, RAPIDS™, natural language processing and more.

GTC will also feature a full startup track, hosted by NVIDIA Inception, that will include presentations from the world’s leading AI startup CEOs, technical sessions with NVIDIA engineers, and panels with NVIDIA’s top executives on where AI is headed next.

See more of what GTC has to offer this fall and register to attend at www.nvidia.com/gtc.