„nVidia“ vėl keičia GTC 2020 planus, renginio nebebus

Praėjusią savaitę „nVidia“ pranešė, kad GTC (GPU Technology Conference) renginys vyks tik internetinėje erdvėje, o lankytojų nebus. Dabar planai vėl keičiasi. „nVidia“ praneša, kad GTC renginio visai nebebus, o visas planuotas Jensen Huang pranešimas bus pateiktas raštu kaip naujiena. Tai įvyks kovo 24 dieną, o daugiau informacijos bus pateikta artimiausiomis dienomis.

Iškart po GTC naujienų paskelbimo „nVidia“ surengs konferencinį pokalbį su investuotojais, o tokių pokalbių metu dažnai būna atskleidžiami kompanijų planai. Tad gal ką nors išgirsime apie naujos kartos vaizdo plokštes žaidėjams.

Jau nereikia nei sakyti, kad GTC 2020 teko atšaukti dėl koronaviruso grėsmės, bet visiškai neaišku, kodėl renginys negalėjo vykti internetinėje erdvėje.

Press release:

NVIDIA today announced that, in light of the spread of the coronavirus, it is deferring plans to deliver a webcast keynote as part of the digital version of its GPU Technology Conference later this month.

The company will, instead, issue on Tuesday, March 24, news announcements that had been scheduled to be shared in the keynote. This will be followed by an investor call with NVIDIA founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, which will be accessible to other listeners.

The call will begin at 8am Pacific time and will be accessible at investor.nvidia.com.

NVIDIA had initially planned to host its 11th annual GTC on March 22-26 at the San Jose Convention Center, with an anticipated audience of 10,000. Amid the worsening coronavirus situation, the company said earlier this month that it was shifting much of the conference to its digital platform.

The company believes that continuing public health uncertainties would challenge its ability to produce and deliver a digital keynote.

Other components of GTC Digital will still take place, including live webinars, recorded talks and panels, research posters, trainings, and Connect with Experts sessions available starting Wednesday, March 25. More details will be provided in the coming days.