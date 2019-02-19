„nVidia“ žada pagerinti DLSS efekto vaizdo kokybę

„nVidia“ sulaukia nemažai skundų dėl DLSS efekto išgaunamos prastos vaizdo kokybės. Pradėjus naudoti efektą vaizdas ekrane pasidaro tarsi muiluotas ar matomas kaip per miglą. Pati „nVidia“ ne kartą gyrė savo DLSS technologiją, bet dabartinėje stadijoje šį efektą naudoti nėra prasmės. Be to, DLSS dar turi įvairius apribojimus, susijusius su rezoliucija priklausomai nuo RTX vaizdo plokštės, o tai irgi sumažina patrauklumą.

Gerai bent tai, kad „nVidia“ nenuleidžia rankų ir žada toliau tobulinti DLSS. Teigiama, kad su atnaujinimais DLSS žaidimuose atrodys vis geriau. „Battlefield V“ jau gavo tokį atnaujinimą ir dar gaus ateityje. Panašus atnaujinimas suplanuotas ir „Metro Exodus“ žaidimui.

Q: When’s the next DLSS update for Battlefield V and Metro Exodus?

A: We are constantly working to improve image quality. Recently we updated the core of DLSS so that you get the latest model updates the moment you launch your game. So make sure you have our latest Game Ready Driver(418.91 or higher) installed.

For Battlefield V, we think DLSS delivers a big improvement in 4K and 2560×1440 performance — up to 40% — for the corresponding quality, but also hear the community. For the next push, we are focusing our testing and training to improve the image quality at 1920×1080 and also for ultrawide monitors (e.g. 3440×1440). The current experience at these resolutions is not where we want them.

For Metro Exodus, we’ve got an update coming that improves DLSS sharpness and overall image quality across all resolutions that didn’t make it into day of launch. We’re also training DLSS on a larger cross section of the game, and once these updates are ready you will see another increase in quality. Lastly, we are looking into a few other reported issues, such as with HDR, and will update as soon as we have fixes.