Perkamiausi „Steam“ žaidimai, kovo 20 d.
Tradiciškai, kaip ir kiekvieną pirmadienį, taip ir šį, patikrinsime ką labiausiai perka „Steam“ sistemos naudotojai. Šiandien tope karaliauja „Borderlands 2 Game of the Year“, žaidimui suteikiama net 78 % nuolaida. Antroje vietoje pagal perkamumą yra „Nier:Automata“, tai naujiena, o trečias nuolatinis topo viršūnės svečias „Rocket League“.
Perkamiausių „Steam“ žaidimų Top 10 (Kovo 20 d.)
- „Borderlands 2 Game of the Year“
- „NieR:Automata™“
- „Rocket League®“
- „HITMAN™“
- „H1Z1: King of the Kill“
- „Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands“
- „BioShock: The Collection“
- „DOOM“
- „Total War: WARHAMMER“
- „theHunter: Call of the Wild™“
