Perkamiausi „Steam“ žaidimai, kovo 20 d.

Paskelbta

Tradiciškai, kaip ir kiekvieną pirmadienį, taip ir šį, patikrinsime ką labiausiai perka „Steam“ sistemos naudotojai. Šiandien tope karaliauja „Borderlands 2 Game of the Year“, žaidimui suteikiama net 78 % nuolaida. Antroje vietoje pagal perkamumą yra „Nier:Automata“, tai naujiena, o trečias nuolatinis topo viršūnės svečias „Rocket League“.

Perkamiausių „Steam“ žaidimų Top 10 (Kovo 20 d.)

  1. „Borderlands 2 Game of the Year“
  2. „NieR:Automata™“
  3. „Rocket League®“
  4. „HITMAN™“
  5. „H1Z1: King of the Kill“
  6. „Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands“
  7. „BioShock: The Collection“
  8. „DOOM“
  9. „Total War: WARHAMMER“
  10. „theHunter: Call of the Wild™“

