Pirmame 2022 metų ketvirtyje grafikos pardavimai mažėjo 19 %

Jon Peddie Research paskelbė 2022 metų pirmo ketvirčio vaizdo plokščių pardavimų statistiką. Net neturint duomenų buvo aišku, kad grafikos rinka nebėra tokia aktyvi ir pardavimai traukiasi. Pirmiausią apie visus grafikos pardavimus, kur įtraukiama ir integruota grafika esanti procesoriuose. Pirmame ketvirtyje buvo parduoti 96 mln. vienetai grafikos, bet tai yra net 19 % mažiau nei prieš metus ir 6,2 % mažiau nei ketvirtyje prieš tai. AMD pardavimai mažėjo 1,5 % ir kompanija dabar turi 19 % bendros grafikos pyrago dalies, NVIDIA pardavimai augo 3,2 % ir dabar grafikos rinkos dalis yra 21 %, o „Intel“ grafikos pardavimai mažėjo 8,7 % ir dabar rinkos dalis yra 60 %.

Diskrečios grafikos pardavimai pirmame 2022 metų ketvirtyje augo 1,4 % lyginant su ketvirčiu prieš tai. Gaila, bet JPR nepateikia duomenų kiek pardavimai skyrėsi lyginant su tuo pačiu laikotarpiu prieš metus. Pirmame šių metų ketvirtyje AMD diskrečios grafikos rinkos dalis buvo 17 %, NVIDIA teko 78 %, o „Intel“ su savo ARC vaizdo plokštėmis įgijo 4 % rinkos

PC dGPU shipment shares Q1’21 Q4’21 Q1’22 AMD 19% 18% 17% Intel NA 5% 4% Nvidia 81% 78% 78%

The PC GPU market shipments decreased by -6.2% sequentially from last quarter and decreased by -19% year-to-year.

Jon Peddie Research reports that the global PC-based graphics processor units (GPU) market reached 96 million units in Q1’22 and PC GPUs shipments decreased 6.2% due to disturbances in China, Ukraine, and the pullback from the lockdown elsewhere. However, the fundamentals of the GPU and PC market are solid over the long term, JPR predicts GPUs will have a compound annual growth rate of 6.3% during 2022–2026 and reach an installed base of 3.3 million units at the end of the forecast period. Over the next five years, the penetration of discrete GPUs (dGPU) in the PC market will grow to reach a level of 46%.

AMD’s overall market share percentage from last quarter increased 0.7%, Intel’s market share decreased by -2.4%, and Nvidia’s market share increased 1.69%, as indicated in the following chart.

Overall, GPU unit shipments decreased by -6.2% from last quarter, AMD shipments decreased by -1.5%, Intel’s shipments decreased by -8.7%, and Nvidia’s shipments increased 3.2%.

Quick highlights

The GPU’s overall attach rate (which includes integrated and discrete GPUs, desktops, notebooks, and workstations) to PCs for the quarter was 129%, up 5.0% from last quarter.

The overall PC CPU market decreased by -10.8% quarter-to-quarter and decreased -26.2% year-to-year.

Desktop graphics add-in boards (AIBs that use discrete GPUs) increased by 1.4% from the last quarter.

This quarter saw a 16.5% drop in tablet shipments from last quarter.

The first quarter is typically flat to down compared to the previous quarter. This quarter was down -6.2% from last quarter, which is above the 10-year average of -10.2%. GPUs are traditionally a leading indicator of the market because a GPU goes into a system before the suppliers ship the PC. Most of the semiconductor vendors are guiding up for the next quarter, an average of 1.99%. Last quarter they guided -0.4%, which was too high.

The total (desktop and notebook) market share for the two dGPU suppliers is shown in the following table.

The swirl of influences at play includes macro disruptions in Europe and North America as COVID comes and goes along with shifting lockdown strategies. The return to work from COVID and return to offices is also a bit of a rolling disruption, and every country negotiates a shift that seems to be pleasing nobody. China has taken its own path to dealing with COVID, which continues to affect the availability of goods and components. And now, there is war. Russia’s attack on Ukraine is multiplying the effects of COVID, especially inflation and food insecurity.

Jon Peddie, president of JPR, noted, “Consumers are cautious despite new product introductions from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia (AIN) in the second half. Therefore, our forecast for the year is a modest 2% to 3% for GPUs.

“US real GDP growth will rise 2.3% (year-over-year), according to the Conference Board economic forecast for the US economy, and we expect growth of 2.1% (year-over-year) in 2023.”