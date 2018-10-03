„Raganiaus“ autorius nori daugiau pinigų iš „CD Project Red“

„Witcher“ žaidimų serija labai populiari ir kiekvienas žaidėjas apie ją yra girdėjęs. Kaip žinome, viskas prasidėjo nuo „Raganiaus“ knygų, kurias parašė Andrzej Sapkowski. „CD Project Red“ nusipirko teises, kurios leido jiems kurti žaidimus stebuklingame raganiaus pasaulyje. „CD Project Red“ nuosekliai dirbo ir „Witcher“ žaidimų seriją pakėlė į aukštumas.

Kaip dabar aiškėja, „Raganiaus“ teises „CD Project Red“ iš Andrzej Sapkowski nupirko labai pigiai, vos už 35 000 zlotų (~8200 €). Tai vyko dėl to, kad Andrzej Sapkowski netikėjo šių žaidimų sėkme ir atsisakė jam siūlomų procentų nuo pardavimų. Dabar autorius šį poelgį vadina kvailu.

Andrzej Sapkowski, matydamas „Witcher“ žaidimų sėkmę, užsimanė daugiau pinigų ir pateikė „CD Project Red“ reikalavimą sumokėti vienkartinę 60 mln. zlotų sumą (~14 mln. €). Visa tai norima padaryti remiantis Lenkijos autorinių teisių 44 straipsniu. Šis straipsnis leidžia autoriui persiderėti kompensacijos dydį už teises į jo kūrinį.

„CD Project Red“ dabar atsisakė mokėti „Raganiaus“ serijos autoriui, tad viskas turėtų persikelti į teismą.

„CD Project Red“ pareiškimas:

on 1 October 2018, the Company received an official demand for payment filed by plenipotentiaries of Mr. Andrzej Sapkowski.

The notice indicates that Mr. Andrzej Sapkowski expects payment of additional royalties beyond what had been contractually agreed upon between himself and the Company. The contents of the notice are attached to this report.

In the Company’s opinion the demands expressed in the notice are groundless with regard to their merit as well as the stipulated amount. The Company had legitimately and legally acquired copyright to Mr. Andrzej Sapkowski’s work, i.a. insofar as is required for its use in games developed by the Company. All liabilities payable by the Company in association therewith have been properly discharged.

It is the Company’s will to maintain good relations with authors of works which have inspired CD PROJEKT RED’s own creations. Consequently, the Board will go to great lengths to ensure amicable resolution of this

dispute; however, any such resolution must be respectful of previously expressed intents of both parties, as well as existing contracts.

In the Company’s opinion receipt of the abovementioned demands meets the significance criterion due to the identity of the person submitting the demands.