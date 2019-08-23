Rugpjūčio 30 dieną bus parodyta „Cyberpunk 2077“ žaidimo eiga

„CD Project Red“ pranešė, kad rugpjūčio 30 dieną parodys 15 minučių „Cyberpunk 2077“ žaidimo eigos. Visa tai bus transliuojama kompanijos „Twitch“ ir „Mixer“ kanaluose. Ta pati žaidimo eiga buvo parodyta ir „Gamescom“ žaidimų parodoje, bet tik rinktinei publikai. Po transliacijos seks interviu su žaidimo kūrėjais, kurie atskleis kažkokių detalių apie žaidimo kūrimą.

Tiksli „Cyberpunk 2077“ žaidimo eigos transliacijos pradžia bus rugpjūčio 30 dieną 21 00 valandą.

Priminsime, kad „Cyberpunk 2077“ išleidimo data yra 2020 metų balandžio 16 d.

Next week we’re going to host a stream during which we’ll unveil a 15-minute edit of what we’ve been showing to journalists and gamers here at gamescom, and then interview devs from the studio for additional information on what you just saw. Expect a lot of insight into the thought process behind creative decisions, information about Pacifica—one of the districts of Night City—and TONS of stuff on playstyles you’ll be able to adopt when you launch Cyberpunk 2077 next year.

This stream will be available for everyone to watch, so all of you, wherever you are, have a chance to feel

a bit of gamescom — or any other trade show — at home. Hosting the entire thing will be our very own Hollie Bennett, our UK head of comms, and the dev line up will include some familiar faces you know and like.

There’s one additional announcement we have for you: we initially planned to showcase gameplay at

PAX West, but there’s been a change of plans, and we’ll be streaming from Warsaw. The PAX cosplay contest is still on; we just won’t have the dev panel on-site this time around. There are many logistical

(and some creative) reasons behind this decision, but the most important thing we want to say is that we’re sorry for the change of plans. We know that many of you waited to meet us face to face in Seattle and it bums us out that we won’t be able to see each other there.

Watch the stream August 30th, 8PM CEST (11AM PT) on the official CD PROJEKT RED Twitch and Mixer channels.