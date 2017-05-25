„RX Vega“ iškart po „Vega FE“

Kiek seniau visi buvo išgąsdinti, kad žaidėjams skirta „RX Vega“ pasirodys tik už poros mėnesių po „Vega Frontier Edition“ išleidimo birželį. Tai galėtų būti rugpjūtis ar net rugsėjis. Bet galime kiek nurimti, panašu, kad „RX Vega“ pasirodys anksčiau.

Išplatintus „J.P. Morgan“ konferencijos nuorašą galime sakyti, kad „RX Vega“ turėtų būti išleidžiama liepą. Tiesa, tai irgi kiek nuvilia visus, nes šio produkto visi laukė birželį. Bet AMD sužaidė žodžiais. Jie „Vega“ tikrai išleis birželį, bet tai bus į kur kas pelningesnį segmentą orientuotas produktas, o ne žaidėjams skirta „Vega“, kurios su nekantrumu laukia masė kompiuterių entuziastų.

Dr. Lisa Su, President & CEO at AMD

We’re very excited about Vega. Vega is a brand new architecture and actually has really the world’s most advanced memory architecture for GPUs. What we did announce at our analyst day was that the first shipping Vega will be the Frontier Edition which will ship with 16GB of memory and will ship towards the latter half of June. You will see the enthusiast gaming platform, the machine learning platform, the professional graphics platform very soon thereafter. And so we will be launching Vega across all of the market segmentsover the next couple of months.