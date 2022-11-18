Susiduriantys su RTX 4090/4080 tuščio ekrano problema jau sulaukė pataisymo

Kai kurios RTX 4090/4080 plokštės gali rodyti tuščius ekranus sistemos krovimodi metu. NVIDIA nustatė ir išsprendė šią problemą, tačiau, deja, tam reikia atnaujinti programinę įrangą. Akivaizdu, kad šios problemos negalima išspręsti atnaujinus NVIDIA tvarkyklę, todėl prireikė aparatinės programinės įrangos atnaujinimo.

Dabar galite atsisiųsti programinę įrangą iš NVIDIA svetainės. Įrankis patikrins, ar jūsų vaizdo plokštei reikia atnaujinimo ir vadovaudamasis ekrane pateikiamomis instrukcijomis bus atliktas atnaujinimo procesas. NVIDIA taip pat pateikia aprašymą kaip atlikti atnaujinimą, kuris yra žemiau.

NVIDIA GPU UEFI Firmware Update Tool

To ensure compatibility with certain UEFI SBIOSes, an update to the NVIDIA GPU firmware may be required. Without the update, graphics cards in certain motherboards that are in UEFI mode could experience blank screens on boot until the OS loads. This update should only be applied if blank screens are occurring on boot.

Click here to download the NVIDIA GPU UEFI Firmware Update Tool v1.2.

The NVIDIA GPU Firmware Update Tool will detect whether the firmware update is needed, and if needed, will give the user the option to update it.

If you are currently experiencing a blank screen, please try one of the following workarounds in order to run the tool:

Ensure you are using the latest SBIOS from your motherboard vendor

Change boot mode from UEFI to Legacy/CSM

Boot using an alternate graphics source (secondary card or integrated graphics)

Once you have the tool downloaded, please run the tool and follow the on-screen instructions. Ensure all apps are closed before running the tool and make sure no OS updates are pending in the background. This tool can be used with Founders Edition as well as partner cards.

Applicable Products

GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080