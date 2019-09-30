„Threadripper 3000“ procesoriai neveiks X399 pagrindinėse plokštėse

Kol kas informacija apie tai, kad „Threadripper 3000“ procesoriai neveiks esamose X399 pagrindinėse plokštėse yra tik gandai, bet dažniausiai gandai iš tuščios vietos neatsiranda. „Ryzen“ procesoriams skirtos „DRAM Calculator“ programėlės kūrėjas, žinomas slapyvardžiu „1usmus“, teigia, kad „Threadripper 3000“ procesoriai veiks tik su TRX40 ir TRX80 mikroschemų rinkiniais. Apie šiuos naujus mikroschemų rinkinius sužinojome ne taip seniai.

„1usmus“ sako, kad AMD iš pradžių norėjo, jog „Threadripper 3000“ procesoriai veiktų esamose X399 pagrindinėse plokštėse, bet dėl pasikeitimų architektūroje tai kėlė daug problemų. Dabar vietoj dviejų atminties valdiklių liko vienas, o tai privertė keisti procesoriaus kontaktų išdėstymą. Taip pat nereikia pamiršti PCIe 4.0 technologijos, kurios įgyvendinimui irgi reikėjo pakeitimų išdėstant kojeles.

1usmus – Hey. Unfortunately there is not very good news, AMD has changed its mind about making X399 compatible with the new generation. For this reason, HEDT disappeared from all calendars and the release of these processors was forced to postpone.

Since the new processor has a new memory controller and he in a single copy (instead of two as before) had to seriously change the pins. Also, the new PCI Gen 4 standard and new power pins made a special contribution. TRX40 and TRX80 are a new generation and a new architecture. Nothing to do with the past generation.

At the moment, all information is classified and I do not have access to it