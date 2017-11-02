„Ubisoft“: „Assassins Creed Origns“ „Denuvo“ apsauga nekenkia spartai

Jau ne vieną kartą žaidėjai diskutavo apie „Denuvo“ DRM apsaugos galimą įtaką žaidimų spartai. „Denuvo“ DRM apsaugos mechanizmas gali iššaukti didesnį procesoriaus naudojimą, kas gali sumažinti spartą žaidimuose.

Tokia pat situacija pastebėta ir su naujausia „Assassins Creed Origns“ dalimi. Įsigiję šį žaidimą ir turintys procesorius su keturiais branduoliais pastebėjo, kad branduolių apkrova dažniausiai būna 100 %, o tai iššaukia įvairius trūkčiojimus bei sumažėjusią spartą. Kai kuriems po kelių valandų žaidimo netgi užlūžta operacinė sistema.

Manoma, kad tai yra iššaukta DRM apsaugos. Tiksliau papildomai įdiegtos „Ubisoft“ „VMProtect“ funkcijos. Tai neva žaidimo spartą sumažina 30-40 %. Ši informacija pateikta žaidimų nulaužėjų, tad ją reiktų vertinti atsargiai.

Tuo tarpu „Ubisoft“ teigia, kad DRM apsauga neturi jokios juntamos įtakos „Assassins Creed Origns“ žaidimo spartai. Vis tik tai galėtų reikšti, kad kažkokia įtaka visgi yra.

„Ubisoft“ pareiškimas:

“We’re confirming that the anti-tamper solutions implemented in the Windows PC version of Assassin’s Creed Origins have no perceptible effect on game performance, ” said Ubisoft in an official statement. “In order to recreate a living, systemic and majestic open world of Ancient Egypt, where players can witness all of its stunning details, its beautiful landscapes & incredible cities, in a completely seamless way with no loading screens, Assassin’s Creed Origins uses the full extent of the minimum and recommended PC system requirements here, while ensuring a steady 30 FPS performance. We’re committed to ensuring the most optimum experience possible for everyone, and we advise any players who may encounter performance issues on PC to check out support.ubi.com as there might be already a workaround or to contact us further explaining their issues so that we can solve them.”